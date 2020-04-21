Silex Insight takes another key step to strengthen its presence in Israel by partnering with Beyond Electronics

April 21, 2020 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider for flexible security IP cores, announced today that Beyond Electronics will be the distribution partner for the company's successful embedded security IP product family in Israel, with the aim to better serve the local market.

Silex Insight has already several customers in Israel and as it is home to major players in the high-tech industry there is an increasing need and request for embedded security IP’s. Beyond Electronics will leverage their dedicated presence to provide increased support to the growing list of customers, while continuing to expand the commercial relationships throughout Israel.

“To take care of this important market and its customers in the best way, we have been searching for the right partner." stated Pieter Willems, VP Worldwide Sales & Marketing of Silex Insight. "With Beyond Electronics, who has a lot of experience in the ASIC/SoC/FPGA design market and who knows the Israeli market very well, we are convinced, that we've found the right partner to distribute and support our embedded security IP products in the high-tech country Israel. We are very enthusiastic about our new partnership with Beyond Electronics and anticipate it will be a long and successful relationship."

"Silex Insight is an ambitious company, and a leader in the security IP market. We are extremely pleased Silex Insight has chosen to partner with us to create a stronger presence in Israel” said Yossi Benizri, CEO of Beyond Electronics. “With Silex Insight we know we will offer the best-in-class solutions on the market when it comes to modularity, flexibility and high-speed, which fits perfectly to the requirements and applications we develop in Israel.”

The security platforms and IP solutions from Silex Insight that will be distributed by Beyond Electronics in Israel include flexible, high-performance crypto-engines such as symmetric and asymmetric crypto processors, secure protocol accelerators and the established market-leading hardware-based secure enclave, aka “Root-of-Trust”, through its eSecure family of products.

About Silex Insight

Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of security IP solutions for embedded systems. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto-engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module which provides a complete security solution for all platforms. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium. Local sales and support are handled by worldwide branch offices. For more information, visit www.silexinsight.com.

About Beyond Electronics

Beyond Electronics is a Technical sales representative company serving the semiconductor market in Israel. Founded in 2012, Beyond Electronics has been rapidly expanding and already recognized as a core partner by most of the IDMs & Fabless Companies in the region. Beyond has deployed a team of strong technical sales and application professionals who possess the requisite skills and background to forge long-term partnerships between customers and suppliers.

For further information, visit www.beyond-electronics.com.





