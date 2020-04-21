RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.2 Low Energy Baseband Controller, software and profiles
Imagination Commits to Keeping U.K. HQ - For Now
By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (April 20, 2020)
The Imagination Technologies saga continues: the question of will they stay in the U.K. or will they be moved to China is resolved for now. Its owners Canyon Bridge and U.K. government minister Oliver Dowden met last Friday and gave assurances that its head office would remain in England.
This might sound like good news to those concerned about keeping the company’s HQ in Britain, but what exactly does that mean when the company is ultimately owned by Chinese funders?
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Imagination Technologies Group plc Hot IP
Related News
Breaking News
- IC Unit Shipments Forecast to Display First-Ever Back-to-Back Decline
- SiPearl signs a major licensing agreement with Arm for the development of its first-generation of microprocessors
- Imagination Commits to Keeping U.K. HQ - For Now
- Silex Insight takes another key step to strengthen its presence in Israel by partnering with Beyond Electronics
- Faraday Releases Licensable Gigabit Ethernet PHY on UMC 40LP Platform
Most Popular
- Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Declined 12% in 2019
- 5G and HPC Drive 45% Q1 Revenue Growth at TSMC
- Arm enables global IoT proliferation through Pelion IoT platform ecosystem expansion
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Qualifies Synopsys' IC Validator for Signoff Verification on 22FDX Platform
- Samsung and Xilinx Team Up for Worldwide 5G Commercial Deployments