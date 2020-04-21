Imagination Commits to Keeping U.K. HQ - For Now

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (April 20, 2020)

The Imagination Technologies saga continues: the question of will they stay in the U.K. or will they be moved to China is resolved for now. Its owners Canyon Bridge and U.K. government minister Oliver Dowden met last Friday and gave assurances that its head office would remain in England.

This might sound like good news to those concerned about keeping the company’s HQ in Britain, but what exactly does that mean when the company is ultimately owned by Chinese funders?

Click here to read more ...













