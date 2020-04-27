Wave Computing Set to File Chapter 11, With MIPS the Likely Winner

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (April 23, 2020)

Rumors are rife this week that Wave Computing, which also has MIPS under its wing, is heading for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At the time of writing, a simple web search for filings of U.S. bankruptcies does not show them listed, so this is not the case – yet.

However, EE Times has learned through reliable sources that the company is preparing to file for Chapter 11 either by the end of this week or next. Chapter 11 allows for corporate reorganization, so this may or may not be the end of Wave Computing, but we understand that either way, the MIPS business will continue. It was always treated as a business unit within Wave, with intellectual property (IP) and license contracts under MIPS rather than Wave. MIPS is widely understood to have its own revenue stream sufficient to sustain itself.

Click here to read more ...













