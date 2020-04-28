OmniVision Unveils World's First 0.7 Micron, 64 Megapixel Image Sensor for Ultra Thin, High End Smartphones

Industry’s Smallest 64MP, 1/2” Optical Format Sensor for Smartphone Cameras

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — April 28, 2020 — OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today announced the OV64B, the industry’s only 64 megapixel (MP) image sensor with a 0.7 micron pixel size, enabling 64MP resolution in a 1/2” optical format for the first time. This allows high end and high mainstream smartphone designers to create the thinnest possible phones with high resolution 64MP cameras. Built on OmniVision’s PureCel®Plus stacked die technology, this sensor provides leading-edge still image captures and exceptional 4K video recordings with electronic image stabilization (EIS), as well as 8K video at 30 frames per second (fps). These features make the OV64B ideal for the main, wide, ultra-wide or telephoto rear-facing camera in multicamera configurations.

“This year, TSR estimates there will be 127 million image sensors with 64MP or higher resolution shipped to smartphone manufacturers,” said Arun Jayaseelan, staff marketing manager at OmniVision. “The OV64B, with the industry’s smallest size for a 64MP sensor, is further enabling this trend among high end and high mainstream smartphone designers who want the best resolution with the tiniest cameras.”

The OV64B supports 3-exposure, staggered HDR timing for up to 16MP video modes. It integrates a 4-cell color filter array and on-chip hardware re-mosaic, which provides high quality, 64MP Bayer output in real time. In low light conditions, this sensor can use near-pixel binning to output a 16MP image with 4X the sensitivity, offering 1.4 micron equivalent performance for previews and still captures. In either case, the OV64B can consistently capture the best quality images, while enabling 2X digital crop zoom with 16MP resolution and fast mode switch.

The sensor features type-2, 2x2 microlens phase detection autofocus (ML-PDAF) to boost autofocus accuracy, especially in low light. It also provides a CPHY interface for greater throughput using fewer pins, and supports slow motion video for 1080p at 240 fps and 720p at 480 fps. Other output formats include 64MP at 15 fps, 8K video at 30 fps, 16MP captures with 4-cell binning at 30 fps, 4K video at 60 fps and 4K video with EIS at 30 fps.

Samples of the OV64B image sensor are expected to be available in May. For more information, contact your OmniVision sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

