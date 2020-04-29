Silicon Catalyst Collaborates with Arm to Accelerate Semiconductor Startups

On Silicon Catalyst's 5 Year anniversary, Arm joins incubator’s ecosystem as both a Strategic and In-Kind Partner

Silicon Valley, CA, April 29, 2020 - Silicon Catalyst, the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon, announces that Arm has joined as a Strategic Partner and as an In-Kind Partner - the first company to join the incubator in both roles. The partnership provides startups with no-cost access to a broad range of Arm® IP, tools and support, and further strengthens Silicon Catalyst’s leading role in helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization.

As a Strategic Partner, the collaboration provides Arm early access to review and help select the early-stage silicon startups seeking to participate in the Silicon Catalyst Incubator. As an In-Kind Partner, Arm joins the Silicon Catalyst ecosystem of In-Kind Partners that enable startup companies in the incubator to build a hardware prototype at greatly reduced cost.

The partnership coincides with the launch of Arm Flexible Access for Startups, a program from Arm which offers no-cost access to the world’s most trusted IP portfolio, tools, training and full support for early-experimentation, design and prototype silicon.

“There is a huge opportunity for early-stage silicon startups, but in today’s challenging business landscape, they need a low risk, low cost journey to working prototypes,” said Dipti Vachani, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive and IoT Line of Business, Arm. “This partnership gives startups zero-cost access to trusted IP and support from Arm, combined with Silicon Catalyst’s expertise, enabling them with the best opportunity to attract investment and scale.”

Silicon Catalyst has created a unique ecosystem to provide critical support to semiconductor hardware startups, including tools and services from a comprehensive network of In-Kind Partners (IKPs) to dramatically reduce the cost of chip development. In its fifth year of operation, Silicon Catalyst has reviewed over 300 early-stage companies and has now admitted a total of 26 startups into the incubator. These Portfolio Companies utilize IKP tools and services including design tools, simulation software, design services, foundry PDK access and MPW runs, test program development and tester access. Companies accepted into the incubator have two years of no-cost or significantly discounted access to these IKP tools and services during the incubation period. Additionally, the startups can tap into the world-class Silicon Catalyst network of advisors and investors.

“Arm is the world’s leading silicon IP company, and we are thrilled to have them join the Silicon Catalyst ecosystem. This announcement coincides with the 5 year anniversary of our launch event held at Avaya Stadium in Silicon Valley,” said Nick Kepler, COO of Silicon Catalyst. “Their desire to connect with and support startups has led Arm to be the first company to join Silicon Catalyst as both a Strategic Partner and an In-Kind Partner. The Arm Flexible Access for Startups program creates a wonderful opportunity for startups to develop ICs with the best IP available, and as a Silicon Catalyst In-Kind Partner they will provide additional value to the startups in the Silicon Catalyst Incubator. Our partnership connects Arm with Silicon Catalyst’s curated portfolio of some of the most interesting silicon solutions startups, and makes Arm more accessible to these startups.”

It’s About What’s Next® - Silicon Catalyst is the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon, building a coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. Close to 300 startup companies have engaged with Silicon Catalyst since April 2015, with a total of 26 startup and early-stage companies admitted to the incubator. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The incubator/accelerator supplies startups with a path to design tools, silicon devices, networking, access to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their companies’ novel technology solutions.

