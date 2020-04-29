Multi-Constellation GNSS IP licensed to a US Semi-Conductor company for integration into a ultra-low power cellular IOT chip by T2M

April 29, 2020 -- Munich, Germany -- T2M, the global independent semiconductor technology provider, has recently facilitated licensing its partners Multi-Constellation GNSS IP to a US Semiconductor company. The Multi GNSS digital and RF IP supports all constellation including but not limited to GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BEIDOU, QZSS, IRNSS and SBAS. The GNSS IP supports simultaneous multi-band L1, L2, L5 and S band signal reception when connected to a suitable RF receiver. The massive array of wide bandwidth correlators delivers higher precision coupled with fast signal acquisition in both cold, warm and hot start scenarios. The Multi-tone continuous wave interference rejection and pulsed interference rejection significantly improves performance while operate in an interference environment, for example when integrated with a 4G or NB-IOT cellular modem. The IP is extracted from a production chip and is scalable for applications ranging from high precision Automotive and Aviation to ultra-low power IoT and logistics applications. The IP is future proof, being upgradable through SW to support future planned GNSS constellations.

Nigel Dixon, CEO of T2M, remarked “Our global executive relationships in the semiconductor market, coupled with our extensive expertise in complex technology, enabled us to supply our partners leadership Multi-Constellation GNSS IP to our customer for their low power cellular IOT SoC development. I am very excited that T2M has been able to enable our customer to build a world beating SoC. I look forward to an exciting project and supporting our customers success. We are excited to be enabling companies to build leadership products with our clients’ state-of-the-art technologies.”



About T2M: T2M is a global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated production of IoT, wireless, consumer and automotive SoCs. For more information, please visit: https://t-2-m.com/gnss-constellation-ip/





