Picocom License CEVA DSP for 5G New Radio Infrastructure SoC

CEVA-XC12 DSP powers Picocom’s 5G small cell baseband SoC

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., – April 30, 2020 – CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, announced today that Picocom has licensed and deployed the CEVA-XC12 DSP in its forthcoming distributed unit (DU) baseband offload System-on-Chip (SoC) for 5G small cells.

Picocom is a semiconductor company that designs and markets products for 5G New Radio infrastructure. Along with Airspan, Intel, IP Access and Qualcomm, Picocom is a key contributor to the Small Cell Forum (SCF) 5G Functional API (FAPI) suite of specifications, designed to enable the 5G RAN/small cell vendor ecosystem and accelerate deployments of open, multivendor small cell equipment in 5G networks. The Picocom 5G DU SoC is designed to be deployed in buildings to increase 5G coverage and reduce the processing load on 5G macrocells under the open RAN initiative. The CEVA-XC12 software-defined radio (SDR) DSP provides the flexibility and high performance required for 5G baseband processing in sub-6GHz and mmWave networks, while its low power consumption requirements ensure the Picocom SoC is suited for small cell power constrained use cases.

Peter Claydon, General Manager at Picocom, commented: “Small cells are set to play a crucial role in the success of 5G networks, by diversifying the supply chain of network equipment, densifying network coverage and improving reliability. Our forthcoming SoC powered by the CEVA-XC12 DSP provides network operators with a highly-powerful, scalable solution to bring 5G coverage anywhere and enable new use cases ranging from industrial automation to neutral host networks.”

Aviv Malinovitch, Vice President and General Manager of the Mobile Broadband Business Unit at CEVA, stated: “Picocom is an organization with vast experience in the field of small cells. Their approach to the 5G small cell opportunity with a complete PHY solution is a compelling one, and we’re pleased to partner with them for their 5G processor architecture. Our CEVA-XC12 delivers the performance to handle complex 5G workloads in software, ensuring complete flexibility to meet any 5G small cell use case.”

About Picocom

Picocom is a semiconductor company that designs and markets open RAN standard-compliant baseband SoCs and carrier-grade software products for 5G small cell infrastructure. The company, founded in 2018, is headquartered in Hangzhou, China, and has R&D engineering sites in Beijing, China and Bristol, UK. Picocom founding members have significant experience in designing baseband infrastructure products. Picocom is a proud member of the Small Cell Forum, O-RAN Alliance and Telecom Infra Project wireless industry associations. www.picocom.com

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry’s most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at Visit us at http://www.ceva-dsp.com





