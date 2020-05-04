NVE Introduces Noncontact ABZ TMR Magnetic Encoder Sensor

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- May 4, 2020 -- NVE Corporation today expanded its industry-leading line of angle sensors with the new ASR022-10E ABZ TMR Magnetic Encoder Sensor.



The ASR022 is based on the same TMR sensor element and digital processing core as the ASR002 SPI sensor and ASR012 I²C sensor, but with an industry-standard ABZ encoder interface. The new part also provides a direction output.





More Rugged than Optical Encoders

The familiar ABZ interface allows easy replacement of optical encoders. But unlike optical encoders, the new sensor is noncontact, has wide mechanical tolerances, and is not susceptible to dust or contamination.







Small, Fast, Accurate, and Low-Power

With their unique TMR technology, ASR022 sensors are smaller, faster, more accurate, and lower power than other magnetic encoders. Key ASR022 features include:

• Ultraminiature 2.5 by 2.5 by 0.8 millimeter package

• High-speed 12500 samples per second

• Precise 512 virtual lines (128 cycles) per revolution

• Flexible 2.2 to 3.6 volt supply range

• Low power four milliamps typical supply current

• Robust airgap and misalignment tolerances

• Full -40 to 125 degree Celsius operating range



Available Now

ASR022-10E sensors are available now for immediate delivery, and priced at $2.22 each in 1000-piece quantities.



Demonstration Board

The ASR022 Demonstration Board (part number AG964-07) is powered by two AAA batteries (included) and includes an ASR022-10E sensor, a magnet assembly, magnet fixturing, a four-digit display to indicate rotation, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to indicate the sensor outputs. Boards are priced at $195 each.



More Information

Click here to download the ASR022 datasheet, or visit www.nve.com for more information.



Leaders in Practical Spintronics

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.





