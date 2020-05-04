sROMet compiler - TSMC 40 nm uLPeFlash - Non volatile memory optimized for high density and low power - Dual Voltage - compiler range up to 1M
Covid-19 and America's Vulnerabilities - A Way Forward
By Dan Breznitz, EETimes (May 1, 2020)
The unfolding Covid-19 crisis exposed America’s significant economic and security vulnerabilities. We no longer produce — indeed are unable to develop — many of the things we need to run a modern, prosperous economy. From swabs, facial masks, drugs and ventilators to simple computers to advance 5G telecommunication products, we are largely dependent on overseas suppliers. The supply networks that underpin both the production and innovation of those goods long ago moved from the U.S. to Greater China. In so doing, that exodus left us with hollowed-out capabilities, broken production capacities, underutilized engineering and technical talent as well over-reliance on one relatively small region of the world.
This is precisely why the pandemic might be our last opportunity to regain prosperity. In the last two decades we have been lulled into following a specific path of financialization-induced offshoring. The huge short-term profits, coupled with the impressive decrease in the prices of consumer goods, soothed us to such degree that we lost sight of the critical requirements of a vibrant economy.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Total Foundry Revenue to Undergo Single-Digit Growth in 2020, Owing to Deferred Seasonality from COVID-19
- Gradual Rebound or Slight Dip - Two Scenarios for COVID-19 Impact to 2020 Global Silicon Wafer Market Sales
- COVID-19: Economic and Microelectronics Industry Impacts - Insights from McKinsey & Company
- TrendForce Presents Latest Analysis (Updated March 2020) of COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Global High-Tech Industries
- Stop, Cut or Maintain European Chip Production Amid Covid-19
Breaking News
- Palma Ceia SemiDesign Tapes Out 802.11ax Transceiver for Wi-Fi 6
- Global Silicon Wafer Area Shipments Edge Up in First Quarter 2020 Despite COVID-19 Headwinds
- PLDA Announce Complete Support for CXL and Gen-Z protocols
- Dolphin Design unveils its innovative Energy Efficient Platforms, complete turnkey solutions for competitive SoC designs
- Is IPO in China Imagination's Only Possible Exit Path?
Most Popular
- VESA Releases Updated DisplayPort Alt Mode Spec to Bring DisplayPort 2.0 Performance to USB4 and New USB Type-C Devices
- SiFive Joins Open COVID Pledge to Fight Global Pandemic
- Imec Builds World's First Spiking Neural Network-Based Chip for Radar Signal Processing
- Arm offers silicon startups zero-cost access to the world's most widely used chip designs
- Multi-Constellation GNSS IP licensed to a US Semi-Conductor company for integration into a ultra-low power cellular IOT chip by T2M