Silex Insight launches Public Key Engine supporting Chinese OSCCA SM9
May 7, 2020 -- Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium -- Silex Insight, a leading provider for flexible security IP cores, announces today that their Public Key Engine (BA414EP) is also available with the Identity Based Cryptography (SM9) option, compliant to Chinese cryptographic standards. By adding the SM9 to their portfolio, Silex Insight now supports all publicly available OSCCA security IP’s, including SM2, SM3 and SM4.
In wireless communication between e.g. IoT sensor infrastructure or vehicles where security or billable information are involved, the integrity of the communication channel is of utmost importance. However, before the applications on both sides can set up such secure communication channel, they first have to exchange and authenticate cryptographic keys over an unsafe channel. This is widely done with public key cryptography, a secure protocol that is, but very compute intensive.
For all applications, also those with restricted resources, that need secure communications, Silex Insight has now developed and added the SM9 algorithm, which defines a set of identity-based cryptographic schemes, to their existing Public Key Engine. This allows offloading the computations involved in public key exchange and authentication completely to hardware that is compliant to the cryptographic standards and regulations in China.
"When using our Public Key Engine supporting Chinese OSCCA SM9, the footprint can be scaled exactly to the requirements needed, while still retaining top-notch performance. It is ideal for automotive and various other applications that needs to be OSCCA certified” said Sébastien Rabou, Security Division Director of Silex Insight. “This platform is as small and energy-efficient as possible, but at the same time dependable, secure and ensures ease of integration“.
The Public Key Engine for asymmetric cryptography is part of Silex Insight library of cryptography IP cores, offering a solution for every security situation and level. This variant supporting Chinese OSCCA SM9 can fit in any ASIC or FPGA footprint requirement and still perform extremely well, even in environments where the available footprint is very low.
About Silex Insight
Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of security IP solutions for embedded systems. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto-engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module which provides a complete security solution for all platforms. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium. Local sales and support are handled by worldwide branch offices. For more information, visit www.silexinsight.com.
