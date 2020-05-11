TSMC April 2020 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – May 8, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for April 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for April 2020 were approximately NT$96.00 billion, a decrease of 15.4 percent from March 2020 and an increase of 28.5 percent from April 2019. Revenues for January through April 2020 totaled NT$406.60 billion, an increase of 38.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

TSMC April Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues April 2020 96,002 March 2020 113,520 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (15.4) April 2019 74,694 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 28.5 January to April 2020 406,599 January to April 2019 293,398 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 38.6





