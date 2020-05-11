Convolutional Accelerator for Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN)
TSMC April 2020 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – May 8, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for April 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for April 2020 were approximately NT$96.00 billion, a decrease of 15.4 percent from March 2020 and an increase of 28.5 percent from April 2019. Revenues for January through April 2020 totaled NT$406.60 billion, an increase of 38.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
TSMC April Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|April 2020
|96,002
|March 2020
|113,520
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(15.4)
|April 2019
|74,694
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|28.5
|January to April 2020
|406,599
|January to April 2019
|293,398
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|38.6
|
