UMC Reports Sales for April 2020

Taipei, Taiwan, May 8, 2020--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2020.

Revenues for April 2020

Period 2020 2019 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) April 15,059,189 12,082,275 +2,976,914 +24.64% Jan.-Apr. 57,327,036 44,665,234 +12,661,802 +28.35%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.





