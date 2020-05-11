Lowest power and lowest area PLLs in the industry. Customizable in weeks!
UMC Reports Sales for April 2020
Taipei, Taiwan, May 8, 2020--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2020.
Revenues for April 2020
|
Period
|
2020
|
2019
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
April
|
15,059,189
|
12,082,275
|
+2,976,914
|
+24.64%
|
Jan.-Apr.
|
57,327,036
|
44,665,234
|
+12,661,802
|
+28.35%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
