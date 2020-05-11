Lowest power and lowest area PLLs in the industry. Customizable in weeks!
Dolphin Design Enables Next Generation Energy-Efficient Battery-Operated IoT Devices with New IP Platforms on TSMC 22ULL Process
Grenoble, France, May 11th, 2020 -- Dolphin Design, a leader in semiconductor IPs and design platforms, today announced the development of a comprehensive set of semiconductor IPs on TSMC 22 nm ultra-low leakage (22ULL) process technology that will power the new generation of battery-operated IoT devices. Leveraging its design expertise in power management and audio solutions for IoT applications, Dolphin Design is now adding TSMC 22ULL process as one of the key process technologies supported by their SPEED platforms to enable fast and secure design of energy efficient SoC.
Dolphin enlarges its existing IP portfolio with a comprehensive technology platform including a set of:
- Power management IP:
- Low-leakage LDO with fast transient response
- Ultra-low quiescent LDO for best-in-class consumption in sleep mode
- Nano-power DC/DC converter with < 250 nA quiescent current and high-efficiency at light loads to maximize battery life
- Audio IP for a comprehensive audio solution:
- High-fidelity audio ADC / DAC / codecs with top performances (SNR, THD, etc) and very low-power consumption
- A disruptive Voice Activity Detection solution
“We see a strong demand for TSMC 22ULL process, mainly driven by IoT connectivity SoCs like Bluetooth and GNSS, ultra-low power MCU and audio applications for smart speakers, active noise cancellation (ANC) and true wireless stereo (TWS) markets,” said Philippe Flatresse, Business Development and Product Marketing Director at Dolphin Design. “We are delighted to enable this process technology for fabless companies. They can take advantage of significant power reduction from TSMC 22ULL technology as well as new IP architectures that we designed to meet their stringent power consumption targets in both active and sleep modes.”
“We’re very pleased with the result of our collaboration with Dolphin Design, which perfectly combines Dolphin Design’s power management and audio IP platform with TSMC’s industry-leading 22 nm ULL process technology,” said Suk Lee, Senior Director of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “We’re looking forward to expanding our ecosystem with more innovative and energy-efficient IP solutions to help our customers achieve their silicon success for IoT and wearable devices applications.”
IP enablement is starting this month with the availability of preliminary views to support key customer projects. This new set of innovative IPs comes in addition to a comprehensive and silicon-qualified power management and audio IP portfolio on 55 nm and 40 nm process technologies, reflecting the commitment from Dolphin Design to enable ultra-low power IoT solutions with extended battery autonomy.
About Dolphin Design
Headquartered in France, Dolphin Design, previously known as Dolphin Integration, is a semiconductor company employing 160 people, including 140 highly qualified engineers.
Their IP clusters, available for various technological processes and optimized for the best Energy Efficiency, feed their tailored, scalable and modular Power Management and MCU subsystem platforms to deliver fast and securely ASICs, either designed by or for their clients.
Alongside their clients, now exceeding 500 companies, they focus on human, inventive and long-term collaborations to enable them to bring products and devices, powered by innovative and accessible integrated circuits that minimize environmental impact, to the hands of billions of people everyday. In consumer markets including IoT, AI and 5G, and in high reliability markets, they unleash SoC designer creativity to deliver differentiation.
Tell them your biggest dream. Dare the impossible. They tech it on.
|
Search Silicon IP
Dolphin Design Hot IP
- CLICK - The universal solution of power gating for the whole SoC
- Always-on Voice Activity Detection interfacing with analog microphones
- Low-BoM, inductor-based buck switching regulator with high efficiency, full PWM ...
- Linear regulator with ultra low quiescent current for retention applications, DE ...
- Retention Alternative Regulator, combines high efficiency in normal mode and ult ...
Related News
- Live webinar by Dolphin Integration: how to design an energy-efficient SoC in advanced nodes for increasing battery lifetime for IoT applications
- Dolphin Integration accelerates the development of energy-efficient SoCs for Arm-based secure IoT devices
- Dolphin Design unveils its innovative Energy Efficient Platforms, complete turnkey solutions for competitive SoC designs
- CEVA's Bluetooth 5 Low Energy Software and Link Layer IP Integrate with Atmosic Technologies Solutions for Battery-Free IOT Devices
- C-SKY Microsystems selects Dolphin Integration's energy management offering for smart voice-interacted devices
Breaking News
- Riedel adopts intoPIX TICO-XS FPGA IP-cores to empower broadcasts & events.
- Coherent Logix Selects Kandou's SerDes IP for its Low-Power, High-Performance C-Programmable Processors
- SmartDV Ships First Design and Verification IP for MIPI RFFE v3.0 Specification
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Licensed by Picocom for 5G New Radio Infrastructure Baseband SoCs
- SMIC Aims to Raise More Than $3B for Expansion
Most Popular
- TSMC Expected to Rebound in 2021 on AMD Gains
- Synopsys Accelerates High-Performance Computing SoC Designs with Industry's Broadest IP Portfolio for TSMC's 5nm Process Technology
- Imagination Inquiry Exposes Wider Risk of IP Sales to China
- Imagination Technologies and BAIC Capital announce automotive joint venture
- Imagination Previews Shifting Views Prior to UK Hearing
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page