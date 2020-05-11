Dolphin Design Enables Next Generation Energy-Efficient Battery-Operated IoT Devices with New IP Platforms on TSMC 22ULL Process

Grenoble, France, May 11th, 2020 -- Dolphin Design, a leader in semiconductor IPs and design platforms, today announced the development of a comprehensive set of semiconductor IPs on TSMC 22 nm ultra-low leakage (22ULL) process technology that will power the new generation of battery-operated IoT devices. Leveraging its design expertise in power management and audio solutions for IoT applications, Dolphin Design is now adding TSMC 22ULL process as one of the key process technologies supported by their SPEED platforms to enable fast and secure design of energy efficient SoC.

“We see a strong demand for TSMC 22ULL process, mainly driven by IoT connectivity SoCs like Bluetooth and GNSS, ultra-low power MCU and audio applications for smart speakers, active noise cancellation (ANC) and true wireless stereo (TWS) markets,” said Philippe Flatresse, Business Development and Product Marketing Director at Dolphin Design. “We are delighted to enable this process technology for fabless companies. They can take advantage of significant power reduction from TSMC 22ULL technology as well as new IP architectures that we designed to meet their stringent power consumption targets in both active and sleep modes.”

“We’re very pleased with the result of our collaboration with Dolphin Design, which perfectly combines Dolphin Design’s power management and audio IP platform with TSMC’s industry-leading 22 nm ULL process technology,” said Suk Lee, Senior Director of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “We’re looking forward to expanding our ecosystem with more innovative and energy-efficient IP solutions to help our customers achieve their silicon success for IoT and wearable devices applications.”

IP enablement is starting this month with the availability of preliminary views to support key customer projects. This new set of innovative IPs comes in addition to a comprehensive and silicon-qualified power management and audio IP portfolio on 55 nm and 40 nm process technologies, reflecting the commitment from Dolphin Design to enable ultra-low power IoT solutions with extended battery autonomy.

About Dolphin Design

Headquartered in France, Dolphin Design, previously known as Dolphin Integration, is a semiconductor company employing 160 people, including 140 highly qualified engineers.

Their IP clusters, available for various technological processes and optimized for the best Energy Efficiency, feed their tailored, scalable and modular Power Management and MCU subsystem platforms to deliver fast and securely ASICs, either designed by or for their clients.

Alongside their clients, now exceeding 500 companies, they focus on human, inventive and long-term collaborations to enable them to bring products and devices, powered by innovative and accessible integrated circuits that minimize environmental impact, to the hands of billions of people everyday. In consumer markets including IoT, AI and 5G, and in high reliability markets, they unleash SoC designer creativity to deliver differentiation.

Tell them your biggest dream. Dare the impossible. They tech it on.






