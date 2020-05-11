Xylon's MPSoC Multi-Camera Vision Kit Updated
New Development Kit from Xylon Accelerates Design of Embedded Multi-Camera Vision Systems
May 11, 2020, Zagreb (Croatia) – Xylon now offers an updated hardware/software development kit that provides designers with time and cost saving design tools to quickly implement embedded multi-camera systems for ADAS/AD, machine vision, AR/VR, guided robotics, drones and other vision applications.
The logiVID-ZU Vision Development Kit is based on Xilinx® Zynq® UltraScale+™ MPSoC, it includes four Xylon's 2.3-MP HDR automotive video cameras, and supports HDMI video input and HDMI video output.Xylon currently offers a kit version with support for the next generation Maxim Integrated™ high-speed serial interface, and another version with support for the FPD-Link III serial interface from Texas Instruments™ announced for later this year
Kit deliverables include the complete and licensed logiADAK-VDF-ZU Video Design Framework with pre-verified reference designs implemented by Xylon’s logicBRICKS IP cores. All IP cores are supplied with bare-metal and Linux software drivers. The video capture and display demo applications run in Linux OS.
Availability
The logiVID-ZU Vision Development Kit is now available through Xylon: https://www.logicbricks.com/Solutions/Xylon-MPSoC-Vision-Development-Kit.aspx
Get the full datasheet: https://www.logicbricks.com/Documentation/Datasheets/HW/logiVID-ZU_hds.pdf
To find out more about Xylon's 2.3MP HDR automotive video cameras, please visit:
https://www.logicbricks.com/Products/logiCAM-GMSL2-AR0231.aspx
Get information about our new automotive FMC boards:
https://www.logicbricks.com/Products/logiFMC-FPD3-954.aspx
https://www.logicbricks.com/Products/logiFMC-GMSL2.aspx
About Xylon
Xylon is an electronics company focused on design of optimized IP cores for Xilinx All Programmable devices and design services that lower production costs and improve efficiency of electronics designers. The company was founded in 1995, and has since then grown into a prominent provider of intellectual property in the fields of embedded graphics, video and vision. Xylon is a Premier Member of the Xilinx Alliance Program. More information can be found at www.logicbricks.com, the official Xylon web site.
