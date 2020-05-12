Perceptia Devices Offers Research License
Sydney, Australia, May 12, 2020 – Perceptia Devices, a provider of digital PLL IP cores, announced today that it has strengthened its offering for non-commercial customers by offering a low cost research license across all IP cores.
Responding to demand from universities, Perceptia now offers the new research license for all available IP, across its portfolio. This includes upcoming IP on advanced technology nodes at 12nm and below. This will enable research projects, that do not generate revenue, to leverage Perceptia’s innovative IP solutions.
“I’m excited to have this opportunity to open up another avenue to work with Universities, in addition to our existing research collaborations” said Julian Jenkins, Perceptia’s CTO. “Universities have different needs and support requirements to commercial entities, and I believe this new license allows us to support those needs”.
About Perceptia Devices
Perceptia Devices is an IP and design services provider, based in Sydney, Australia and Silicon Valley. It is focused on high-speed and ultra-low-power mixed-signal semiconductor designs. Its specialization and innovation in all-digital PLLs, a distinction from its competitors, allows it to steadily build a portfolio of proprietary and patented architectures and circuits that bring value to demanding applications. Perceptia is privately owned and self-funded. For more information, visit www.perceptia.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Perceptia Hot IP
Related News
- Goodix License and Deploy CEVA Bluetooth Low Energy IP in SoCs Targeting Wearables, Mobile Devices, the Internet of Things
- Perceptia Devices Strengthens Europe Sales Network
- ASR License CEVA DSP and Connectivity Technologies for Smartphones and IoT Devices
- Imec and Analog Devices sign strategic research partnership for development of next-generation IoT devices
- Perceptia Devices Appoints Vector and SMC as its Korean Representatives
Breaking News
- Riedel adopts intoPIX TICO-XS FPGA IP-cores to empower broadcasts & events.
- Coherent Logix Selects Kandou's SerDes IP for its Low-Power, High-Performance C-Programmable Processors
- SmartDV Ships First Design and Verification IP for MIPI RFFE v3.0 Specification
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Licensed by Picocom for 5G New Radio Infrastructure Baseband SoCs
- SMIC Aims to Raise More Than $3B for Expansion
Most Popular
- TSMC Expected to Rebound in 2021 on AMD Gains
- Synopsys Accelerates High-Performance Computing SoC Designs with Industry's Broadest IP Portfolio for TSMC's 5nm Process Technology
- Imagination Inquiry Exposes Wider Risk of IP Sales to China
- Imagination Technologies and BAIC Capital announce automotive joint venture
- Imagination Previews Shifting Views Prior to UK Hearing
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page