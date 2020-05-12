Perceptia Devices Offers Research License

Sydney, Australia, May 12, 2020 – Perceptia Devices, a provider of digital PLL IP cores, announced today that it has strengthened its offering for non-commercial customers by offering a low cost research license across all IP cores.

Responding to demand from universities, Perceptia now offers the new research license for all available IP, across its portfolio. This includes upcoming IP on advanced technology nodes at 12nm and below. This will enable research projects, that do not generate revenue, to leverage Perceptia’s innovative IP solutions.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity to open up another avenue to work with Universities, in addition to our existing research collaborations” said Julian Jenkins, Perceptia’s CTO. “Universities have different needs and support requirements to commercial entities, and I believe this new license allows us to support those needs”.

About Perceptia Devices

Perceptia Devices is an IP and design services provider, based in Sydney, Australia and Silicon Valley. It is focused on high-speed and ultra-low-power mixed-signal semiconductor designs. Its specialization and innovation in all-digital PLLs, a distinction from its competitors, allows it to steadily build a portfolio of proprietary and patented architectures and circuits that bring value to demanding applications. Perceptia is privately owned and self-funded. For more information, visit www.perceptia.com.





