Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Licensed by Picocom for 5G New Radio Infrastructure Baseband SoCs

CAMPBELL, Calif. – May 12, 2020 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that Picocom has licensed Arteris FlexNoC Interconnect IP for use in its upcoming 5G New Radio (5G NR) small cell baseband system-on-chip (SoC). Picocom specializes in 5G wireless baseband technologies for open small cell radio access networks.



“Arteris interconnect IP was a smart choice to assist us in overcoming the design intricacies of the evolving 5G NR standard for our silicon. It is enabling us to manage our on-chip SoC bandwidth and complexity, whilst allowing us to retain design flexibility,” said, Yingbo Jiang, CEO of Picocom. “In addition, it has helped us reduce development time, a crucial achievement in the fast-paced 5G NR market.”

Will Robbins, VP of Silicon at Picocom, added, “Our new 5G SoC architecture is a ‘from the ground up’ design and the Arteris IP is one of the key components supporting this. Whilst being relatively practical to learn and implement, the Arteris IP team has provided class-leading technical support, further enabling us to enhance our implementation of the NoC.”

“Picocom’s choice of our NoC interconnect IP for their 5G base station chips is a resounding vote of confidence in our technology’s ability to tackle the high speed and on-chip bandwidth demands of 5G SoCs,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “Arteris IP is the only IP company continually providing unique interconnect technologies that accelerate the development and increase the performance of these kinds of complex SoC architectures.”

About Picocom

Picocom is a semiconductor company that designs and markets open RAN standard-compliant baseband SoCs and carrier-grade software products for 5G small cell infrastructure. The company, founded in 2018, is headquartered in Hangzhou, China, and has R&D engineering sites in Beijing, China and Bristol, UK. Picocom founding members have significant experience in leading teams designing baseband infrastructure products. Picocom is a proud member of the Small Cell Forum, O-RAN Alliance and Telecom Infra Project wireless industry associations.

For more information, visit www.picocom.com.

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/arteris.





