Arm hardware and software ecosystems will converge at virtual Arm DevSummit, formerly known as Arm TechCon

May 12, 2020
What: Arm is announcing program changes and a new name for its annual flagship conference formerly known as Arm TechCon. The new Arm DevSummit will continue to bring together the best and the brightest from the Arm ecosystem combined with an expanded focus on technical, hands-on training and insights for software developers and hardware designers. The Call for Papers is now open for the conference which will be held virtually October 5-9, 2020.
Why: “The ubiquity of Arm technology puts us in a unique position to help close the gap between software design and hardware development, which is critical to the future of computing,” said Simon Segars, chief executive officer, Arm. “Arm DevSummit will be the industry event where our software and hardware ecosystems converge to share best practices, tackle industry challenges, and dive into the latest advancements in mobile, artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, 5G, hyperscale and automotive.”
Who: Arm DevSummit welcomes software designers and hardware developers focused on a diversity of applications including AR/VR, embedded and IoT, autonomous machines, and infrastructure edge computing. Additionally, the event’s technical program has expanded to target developers working in operating systems and firmware, middleware and runtime, and mobile and device applications.
When: The 2020 event will take place virtually beginning Monday, Oct. 5- Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Registration will open in July 2020.
Where: For the safety and wellbeing of attendees, customers, and employees in the current global pandemic, Arm will deliver its flagship event virtually this year. More details on the program agenda as well as where and how to join the conference will be made available in August 2020.
Program Details: The 2020 Arm DevSummit agenda will include a series of keynotes, online networking, technical sessions, and workshops. Arm partners and developers can get involved by submitting papers to contribute to more than 78 hours of technical learning across seven key technical tracks:
- AI in the Real World: From Development to Deployment
- Cloud Native Developer Experience
- The Journey to Autonomous
- Creating the Next Generation of Interactive Experiences
- Building the IoT: Efficient, Secure, and Transformative Software Development
- Chip Design Methodology
- Infrastructure of Modern Computing
Call for Papers for Arm DevSummit 2020 will close on June 9, 2020. Submit your paper here.
For more information and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit the online FAQ.
