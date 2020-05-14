Veriest supports the development of Arbe's innovative automotive Radar device

Over-voltage Protection Module to handle Over-voltage operation (up to 5.5 V) while using standard process 3.3 V devices, DELTA standard
Petach Tikva, Israel – May 14, 2020 -- Veriest Solutions, a leading international Electronics Design Services house, announced today that its engineers supported Arbe in the development of a series of state-of-the-art automotive radar devices, powering autonomous driving solutions.
Throughout the project, Veriest engineers assisted in verification of the flawless operation of different mission-critical modules – such as the devices' safety processor unit, as well as the System-on-Chip functionality. The work was performed under rigorous automotive quality standards and compliance demands. This required the verification team to work closely with the chip designers to address different challenges, that represent real usage scenarios never before addressed by automotive radar.
Avi Bauer, Arbe's Vice President of Engineering said: "Meeting the required radar functionality including all use cases while maintaining high safety levels is one of the highest priorities at Arbe, so that we can bring unparalleled safety solutions to the automotive market. We are pleased to work with Veriest to verify that our solution is optimized to making zero road fatalities to reality.”
Moshe Zalcberg, CEO of Veriest, added: “Arbe's team is in the forefront of automotive radar research and development, that adds an important layer of sensing of pedestrians and vehicles, and enables a future of safer driving solutions. Therefore, it is a privilege for us to collaborate with Arbe and to contribute to the verification of safety and SoC functionality of this product family."
About Veriest Solutions Ltd.
Veriest is an international design house providing a range of professional engineering services. Veriest’s client portfolio includes the full spectrum of globally-established industry leaders, defense companies, and early-stage startups developing high-end chip technology.
Headquartered in Israel, Veriest was founded in 2007 and as of 2013 is a subsidiary of Aman Group – a leading IT company in Israel. Veriest’s engineering teams in Israel, Serbia and Hungary include expert engineers in ASIC design, design verification, FPGA design, virtualization, embedded software and other technical domains.
For more information, please see the company's website at www.Veriests.com or info@VeriestS.com
