Prophesee, DMP partner to accelerate development of embedded machine vision and artificial intelligence (AI) applications using Event-Based Vision approach

DMP, a leading integrator of edge AI Computing leverages performance, low power advantages of Prophesee breakthrough bio-inspired technology to enable more efficient IoT, autonomous navigation systems

PARIS, France and TOKYO, Japan – May 14th, 2020 – Prophesee SA, inventor of the most advanced neuromorphic vision systems, and Digital Media Professionals (DMP), Inc., a leading semiconductor and IP licensing company specializing in visual computing and edge AI for embedded devices, today announced a partnership that will combine their respective expertise and technology. Through the agreement, DMP will develop and offer integrated solutions that leverage Prophesee's breakthrough Event-Based Vision capabilities which dramatically improve the performance and power efficiency of vision-enabled systems. A particular focus will be on machine vision and AI solutions for IoT and autonomous navigation systems.

Compared to conventional cameras that capture images at a constant frame rate, Event-based Vision sensors detect changes in the luminance of each pixel asynchronously and output data including coordinates and time only for the pixels where a change, a movement, is detected in the environment. As a result, Prophesee's Metavision® Event-Based Vision sensor has features such as high dynamic range (120 dB or more), high data efficiency (10-1000 times less than conventional cameras), and ultra-low power consumption (<10 mW at the sensor level). The combination of Prophesee's Metavision® Event-Based Vision sensor and DMP's software and hardware technology for edge AI enables quick recognition and tracking of moving objects in a wide range of environments including dark places.

In the fields such as IoT, robotics, and mobility where DMP is focusing, it realizes low power, small size, high performance, and high resolution edge AI solutions, which, for example, are able to detect signs and obstacles in low light conditions, to track a slight movement of the driver's line of sight at high speed to prevent accidents, and to detect thin wires that were previously difficult to detect.

"This is a partnership of strengths. DMP's experience in developing embedded visual computing and AI solutions for applications that require powerful and efficient machine vision capabilities are an ideal complement to Prophesee's breakthrough event-based vision approach," said Luca Verre, co-founder and CEO of Prophesee. "By leveraging our innovative neuromorphic, AI-enabled techniques to improve performance and reduce power in how machines see, we can help meet DMP's customers' image sensing and analysis needs in areas such as IoT/AI devices and autonomous navigation."

"We are pleased to be able to offer this innovative technology as part of our integrated visual and AI solutions for vision-enabled systems. Prophesee's unique event-based approach to object recognition perfectly fits the industry's/customer's requirement of low power consumption for IoT devices and offers us with differentiated competitiveness of our AI-based products and services," said Tatsuo Yamamoto, President & CEO of DMP.

About DMP

Digital Media Professionals (DMP), Inc. is a Tokyo, Japan-based R&D-type fabless semiconductor vendor that deploys licensing business of hardware IPs and software IPs based on proprietary 2D/3D graphics technology for embedded devices, as well as graphics LSI business that incorporates these IPs. In recent years, in order to become the world's leading "AI Computing Company", DMP provides solutions through a broad portfolio including AI processor IPs, hardware/software products and services, and AI ecosystem established by its own.

For more information visit: https://www.dmprof.com/en/

About Prophesee

Prophesee is the inventor of the world's most advanced neuromorphic vision systems.

The company developed a breakthrough Event-Based Vision approach to machine vision. This new vision category allows for significant reductions of power, latency and data processing requirements to reveal what was invisible to traditional frame-based sensors until now.

Prophesee's patented Metavision® sensors and algorithms mimic how the human eye and brain work to dramatically improve efficiency in areas such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, IoT, security and surveillance, and AR/VR.

Prophesee is based in Paris, with local offices in Grenoble, Shanghai, Tokyo and Silicon Valley. The company is driven by a team of 102 visionary engineers, holds more than 50 international patents and is backed by leading international investors including Sony, iBionext, 360 Capital Partners, Intel Capital, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Supernova Invest, and European Investment Bank.

For more information visit: www.prophesee.ai





