TSMC Ariz Fab a Tangled Web

By Junko Yoshida, EETimes (May 15, 2020)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is no Foxconn. Foxconn promised a big LCD fab in Wisconsin, but that ended up producing nothing but a photo opp for Terry Gou and Donald Trump.

“TSMC will deliver their promise.” That’s what I told my colleagues when we started to plot a game plan for EE Times’ editorial coverage of TSMC’s latest decision to build a 5nm fab in Arizona. Five hours later, reading stories filed by our colleagues from Taipei, I’m beginning to realize that we might be getting played by both TSMC and the U.S. government.

Judith Cheng, Chief Editor of EE Times & EDN Taiwan/Asia, pointed out in her story that TSMC, in announcing the company’s decision, cited TSMC’s “willingness” to set up a factory in the United States. Why not call it a “plan”?

It’s a subtle difference but it hints that negotiations between TSMC and the US and Arizona governments might be far from over. As our original news story by Taiwan correspondent Alan Patterson shows, TSMC didn’t disclose the terms of the agreement with Arizona and the United States.

Note, also, while the announcement says Arizona, it did not mention any specific city in Arizona. Why no names, if they are to begin building a fab in 2021?

