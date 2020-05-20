Imagination receives ISO 26262 statement of process conformance from HORIBA MIRA

London, England; 20th May 2020 – Imagination Technologies has achieved ISO 26262 process conformance following a successful audit of its Functional Safety Management System by HORIBA MIRA. HORIBA MIRA is a global provider of engineering, research, and test services to the automotive, defence, aerospace and rail sectors. OEMs, Tier 1s and semiconductor vendors can integrate Imagination’s IP with the confidence and knowledge that it is ISO 26262 capable.

ISO 26262 is the standard that addresses risk in the automotive industry by ensuring that electronic systems are designed to be functionally safe, thereby mitigating against any potential flaws that might cause failure.

Dr David Ward, Senior Technical Manager – Functional Safety at HORIBA MIRA, says; “At the start of our engagement with Imagination, it was clear that the company had a strong safety culture and leadership to ensure functional safety, developed from its extensive experience in the automotive industry. Imagination has responded to observations in a very positive and timely manner.”

Jamie Broome, Senior Director Automotive Business, Imagination Technologies, says: “Imagination has been working with industry leaders on safety for the last decade and this statement of process conformance represents the culmination of our work. It demonstrates our commitment to safety and quality, raising our capabilities in this area to a new level. This ensures that our hardware and software solutions continue to lead the industry and remain first choice for our automotive customers. We selected HORIBA MIRA based on its leadership position in the development of ISO 26262, its world-class knowledge and capabilities as an independent audit and assessment organisation.”

Imagination and HORIBA MIRA are also active contributors to the development of the automotive standards ISO 26262, ISO 21448 (SotIF), ISO/SAE 21434 (cybersecurity), and industry guidance such as the MISRA Guidelines for Automotive Safety Arguments.

Imagination has been a key enabler for leading-edge automotive products since 2006. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) have been licensed by multiple leading automotive applications processor vendors, including DENSO, Renesas, Socionext, Texas Instruments (TI) and others. To date these companies have shipped tens-of-millions of devices, giving Imagination a market share by volume of over 50% for automotive application processors.

