Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Radiation Hardened Microelectronics Support New Xilinx XQRKU060 FPGA

COLORADO SPRING, Colo.—Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a leading provider of mission critical electronic solutions, announced today that a variety of its radiation hardened (RadHard) solutions and Intellectual Property (IP) cores for space applications, provide support for the new Xilinx Radiation Tolerant (RT) Kintex UltraScale XQRKU060 Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA).

The Xilinx re-configurable FPGAs provide unmatched dependability, flexibility and scalability that enable unparalleled performance in space systems. Based on 20 nanometer technology, the Xilinx XQRKU060 features an innovative design in the architecture for Single Event Upsets (SEU) mitigation which provide unprecedented processing performance with the ability to adapt on orbit. The Xilinx XQRKU060 will be available in both QML-Y compliant and QML-Q equivalent flows. With the goal of simplifying space system development, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions has authenticated the majority of discrete components needed for a complete space ready solution based on the Xilinx XQRKU060 FPGA. Among those components include: Arm® Microcontroller (UT32M0R500); RadHard NOR Flash (UT81NFR128G8); RadTolerant NAND Flash (UT81NDQ512G8); Crosspoint Switch (UT65CML8X8FD); CAN transceiver (UT64CAN3331); Level Translator (UT54ACS162245SLV) as well as LVDS Repeaters (UT54LVDS454 VDD=2.5V, UT54LVDS328 Octal Repeater). In addition to these components, Cobham provides IP cores to be used with the XQRKU060. The GRSRCUB FPGA scrubber and supervisor supports programming the XQRKU060 and several periodic scrubbing modes to prevent accumulation of errors in the FPGA configuration memory. Cobham Gaisler's GRLIB IP library that contains over 100 peripheral IP cores together with the NOEL-V RISC-V processor and the LEON3FT and LEON5FT SPARC processors have been adapted to support system-on-a-chip designs targeting the XQRKU060.

“With a portfolio that spans fault tolerant intellectual property cores to RadHard discrete components and a proven track record of space heritage dating back 25+ years, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions is widely recognized as a go to supplier of microelectronics for space applications,” said Minal Sawant, space systems architect, Xilinx. “We are pleased to have our new Radiation Tolerant XQRKU060 supported by Cobham's discrete components and fault tolerant IP known for their reliability and ability to withstand the harshest of space environments.”

“Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions and Xilinx have been working together for years to deliver robust solutions that meet the performance, reliability and lifecycle demands that space applications require,” said Kevin Jackson, vice president and general manager, space and semiconductor solutions, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. “We are delighted to support their latest FPGA, the combination of our semiconductor solutions with Xilinx’ Radiation Tolerant XQRKU060 provides space manufacturers with utmost reliability and flexibility.”

