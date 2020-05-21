CEO interview: The importance of being agile
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Analog (May 19, 2020)
We asked Tim Ramsdale, CEO of Agile Analog Ltd. (Cambridge, England), to say more about the core of Agile Analog's technology and also how he sees the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
On the telephone call Ramsdale was accompanied by Andrew Farrugia, vice president of marketing, and they revealed a Cambridge startup that has many software engineers seeking to model and accelerate the analog design process.
The company also has numerous senior executives with experience gained at the such employers as ARM, Broadcoam, Alphamosaic, CSR, STMicroelectronics, TSMC and Cadence. The company includes Sir Hossein Yassaie, former CEO of Imagination Technologies, as a non-executive director. Ramsdale is himself a former vice president of engineering and general manager of the imaging and vision business at ARM.
Agile Analog has not given out much information about its internal processes preferring to let its analog IP available for license do the talking. The company has now started to bring out analog IP at a rapid rate and is also making it configurable.
One thing that Agile Analog is not doing is analog synthesis, said Ramsdale. There have been previous attempts to try and recreate the original success of Synopsys with design compilation, but in the analog rather than the digital world. However, the digital domain has a circuit isolation that allows blocks to be joined together easily and a generality in terms of circuit equivalence that is just not present in the analog world.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Agile Analog welcomes Sir Hossein Yassaie, former Imagination Technologies Founder and CEO, to its Board
- Exar CEO Talks Analog, China, IoT
- CEO Interview: Cadence's Tan plans to build on analog strength
- Configurable Analog Semiconductor IP Enables Faster IoT Chip Design
- UltraSoC and Agile Analog collaborate to detect physical cyber attacks
Breaking News
- eMemory Provides Intellectual Property for Secure NB-IoT Products
- CEO interview: The importance of being agile
- S2C Announces New Prodigy Cloud System for Next Generation SoC Prototyping
- Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Radiation Hardened Microelectronics Support New Xilinx XQRKU060 FPGA
- Imec combines advanced machine learning algorithms and innovations in chip design to achieve cm accuracy and low-power ultra wideband localization
Most Popular
- TSMC Announces Intention to Build and Operate an Advanced Semiconductor Fab in the United States
- SiFive Partners With Coherent Logix for Mission-Critical Processor Solutions
- Global Top Ten IC Foundries Ranked for 1Q19, with TSMC Expected to Reach 48.1% Market Share, Says TrendForce
- TSMC Ariz Fab a Tangled Web
- Imagination receives ISO 26262 statement of process conformance from HORIBA MIRA