Faraday Succeeds in Next-Gen Display ASIC with Display IP Solutions

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- May 21, 2020 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced that it has successfully developed multiple next-generation display ASICs with key customers, these projects include 4K/8K UHD projectors, Pico displays, and automotive AR HUDs (heads-up display). Faraday also unveiled its all-inclusive display interface IP portfolio, including MIPI, V-by-One, and LVDS, targeting MEMS and LCD display engines not only for the above display applications but also for AR/VR gear and novel wearable devices.

Faraday’s comprehensive ASIC and IP solutions span from 130nm to 14nm process nodes, which are suitable for diversified display devices, ranging from entry-level to high-end. Faraday IPs are designed and verified with a system-level approach, enabling design engineers to reduce subsystem and IP integration efforts and therefore risk in SoC design. To address product-specific needs, high-bandwidth requirements, and optimized costs, Faraday also offers IP customization service with respect to channel configuration, combo IO sets, and custom memory macro area reduction solutions for customers.

“Faraday’s ASIC services and IP solutions have successively been adopted by many large display manufacturers over the past decade,” said Flash Lin, chief operating officer of Faraday. “With our abundant experience, service-rich solutions, and up to ten years of product life support, we are uniquely positioned to aid our customers in developing superior display devices and supporting product sustainability requirements to gain success in the market.”

