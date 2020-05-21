Fuji Xerox Adopts Synopsys ZeBu Server for Multi-Function Printer SoC

Accelerated Software Development by More Than Two Months

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 21, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd., a leading provider in document-related solutions and services, has deployed Synopsys' ZeBu® Server emulation system for software development and performance tuning of its next-generation multifunction printer system-on-chip (SoC). With ZeBu's high performance, scalability and integration with Synopsys' Virtualizer™ virtual prototyping, VCS® simulation, and Verdi® debug, Fuji Xerox was able to accelerate their real-world system testing and software development.

"Multifunction printer SoCs are increasingly complex, with multiple image processing IPs, real-time displays, network interfaces, scan-print data channels, and on-board DDR memory," said Takayuki Hashimoto, Controller Hardware Development, Software & Electronics Development Group at Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. "We selected ZeBu for its superior performance, which accelerated development of our application software by more than two months and enabled running billions of real-test scenario cycles prior to tapeout."

Synopsys' ZeBu Server delivers the industry's highest performance emulation solution, enabling Fuji Xerox to execute real scan/print sequences and visualize memory bottlenecks in minutes compared to weeks using a legacy simulation solution. Use of hybrid emulation enabled operating system bring-up, and driver and application software development more than two months earlier in their design cycle. In addition, ZeBu's debug visibility using Verdi, enabled Fuji Xerox to find multiple performance bottlenecks that can't be observed within the real chip and resolved performance issues within a few weeks.

"We see increasing demand for high-performance emulation systems to accelerate software development across software and verification teams," said Rajiv Maheshwary, VP marketing and business development in the Verification Group at Synopsys. "The significant R&D investments Synopsys has made in emulation use cases for hybrid and simulation acceleration enable our customers to develop chips for AI, networking, mobile, and consumer applications faster, while reducing their time-to-market by months."

Additional Resources

For more information Synopsys' ZeBu Server, please visit: https://www.synopsys.com/verification/emulation/zebu-server.html

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP, and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.





