Hardware Root of Trust Software to Create, Wrap and Manage Keys
Do more with less energy! What's behind Dolphin Design's Energy Efficient Platforms?
Grenoble, France – May 25th, 2020 -- Dolphin Design, a leading provider in semiconductor IPs and design platforms, unveils their new System Platforms for Energy Efficient SoC Design – SPEED.
The main challenges faced by fabless companies serving the next generation of IoT and Automotive applications are to embed more functionalities, master complexity, limit risks and costs, and increase performance while reducing power.
Dolphin Design provides a solution to these interconnected challenges through its complete and consistent set of platforms: SPEED. Doing more with less energy is now achievable in the easiest and quickest way while ensuring chips’ differentiation.
Each platform is fully customizable to the SoC requirements. They can be used independently or coupled with the other platforms to multiply their benefits, depending on the targeted application’s performances:
- SPIDER platform – to design an energy efficient power management system in weeks instead of months
- BAT platform – to manage the audio signal from the Voice Activity Detection up to its restitution
- CHAMELEON platform – an ultra low-power core agnostic MCU subsystem with
- PANTHER platform – a high throughput general purpose Digital Signal Processor (DSP) with extremely low power consumption
- RAPTOR platform – a highly energy efficient Neural Processing Unit (NPU) dedicated to AI/ML processing tasks
Dolphin Design will unveil the details of each of their 5 platforms in the coming weeks.The first one to be released will be SPIDER, the power management platform.
Stay tuned!
About Dolphin Design
Headquartered in France, Dolphin Design, previously known as Dolphin Integration, is a semiconductor company employing 160 people, including 140 highly qualified engineers.
Their IP clusters, available for various technological processes and optimized for the best Energy Efficiency, feed their tailored, scalable and modular Power Management and MCU subsystem platforms to deliver fast and secure ASICs, designed by, or for, their clients.
Alongside their clients, now exceeding 500 companies, they focus on human, inventive and long-term collaboration to enable them to bring products and devices, powered by innovative and accessible integrated circuits that minimize environmental impact, to the hands of billions of people every day. In consumer markets including IoT, AI and 5G, and in high reliability markets, they unleash SoC designer creativity to deliver differentiation.
Tell them your biggest dream. Dare the impossible. They tech it on.
|
Search Silicon IP
Dolphin Design Hot IP
- Always-on Voice Activity Detection interfacing with analog microphones
- Low-BoM, inductor-based buck switching regulator with high efficiency, full PWM ...
- Linear regulator with ultra low quiescent current for retention applications, DE ...
- Retention Alternative Regulator, combines high efficiency in normal mode and ult ...
Related News
- Dolphin Design Enables Next Generation Energy-Efficient Battery-Operated IoT Devices with New IP Platforms on TSMC 22ULL Process
- Dolphin Design unveils its innovative Energy Efficient Platforms, complete turnkey solutions for competitive SoC designs
- Live webinar by Dolphin Integration: how to design an energy-efficient SoC in advanced nodes for increasing battery lifetime for IoT applications
- Dolphin Integration accelerates the development of energy-efficient SoCs for Arm-based secure IoT devices
- Dolphin Integration launches new AHB compliant Cache controller to meet growing demand for both energy efficient and faster SoC with NVM
Breaking News
- Senators Seek Suspension of TSMC US Fab Project
- The TSMC and Huawei Announcements Are Not as Linked as You May Think
- Do more with less energy! What's behind Dolphin Design's Energy Efficient Platforms?
- Lattice sensAI 3.0 Solutions Stack Doubles Performance, Cuts Power Consumption in Half for Edge AI Applications
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020
Most Popular
- The TSMC and Huawei Announcements Are Not as Linked as You May Think
- Senators Seek Suspension of TSMC US Fab Project
- China to Fall Far Short of its "Made-in-China 2025" Goal for IC Devices
- North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts April 2020 Billings
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page