Do more with less energy! What's behind Dolphin Design's Energy Efficient Platforms?

Grenoble, France – May 25th, 2020 -- Dolphin Design, a leading provider in semiconductor IPs and design platforms, unveils their new System Platforms for Energy Efficient SoC Design – SPEED.

The main challenges faced by fabless companies serving the next generation of IoT and Automotive applications are to embed more functionalities, master complexity, limit risks and costs, and increase performance while reducing power.

Dolphin Design provides a solution to these interconnected challenges through its complete and consistent set of platforms: SPEED. Doing more with less energy is now achievable in the easiest and quickest way while ensuring chips’ differentiation.

Each platform is fully customizable to the SoC requirements. They can be used independently or coupled with the other platforms to multiply their benefits, depending on the targeted application’s performances:

SPIDER platform – to design an energy efficient power management system in weeks instead of months

BAT platform – to manage the audio signal from the Voice Activity Detection up to its restitution

CHAMELEON platform – an ultra low-power core agnostic MCU subsystem with

PANTHER platform – a high throughput general purpose Digital Signal Processor (DSP) with extremely low power consumption

RAPTOR platform – a highly energy efficient Neural Processing Unit (NPU) dedicated to AI/ML processing tasks

Dolphin Design will unveil the details of each of their 5 platforms in the coming weeks.The first one to be released will be SPIDER, the power management platform.

Stay tuned!

About Dolphin Design

Headquartered in France, Dolphin Design, previously known as Dolphin Integration, is a semiconductor company employing 160 people, including 140 highly qualified engineers.

Their IP clusters, available for various technological processes and optimized for the best Energy Efficiency, feed their tailored, scalable and modular Power Management and MCU subsystem platforms to deliver fast and secure ASICs, designed by, or for, their clients.

Alongside their clients, now exceeding 500 companies, they focus on human, inventive and long-term collaboration to enable them to bring products and devices, powered by innovative and accessible integrated circuits that minimize environmental impact, to the hands of billions of people every day. In consumer markets including IoT, AI and 5G, and in high reliability markets, they unleash SoC designer creativity to deliver differentiation.

Tell them your biggest dream. Dare the impossible. They tech it on.





