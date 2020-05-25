Senators Seek Suspension of TSMC US Fab Project
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (May 21, 2020)
TAIPEI – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and two other Democratic Party senators have called for a suspension of a planned project by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to build a chip plant in the state of Arizona.
The latest move by the senators is a further evidence that politics continues to haunt TSMC, as EE Times surmised.
In a May 19 letter addressed to U.S Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the senators requested the two Trump administration cabinet members to “cease any such negotiations or discussions” until the relevant authorization and appropriations committees have been briefed on plans, including any commitments the two departments have made to funding, tax breaks, licenses, or other incentives.
