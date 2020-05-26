CEVA to Host Online Seminar Series for Wireless Connectivity and Smart Sensing Technologies

"CEVA Technology Virtual Seminar 2020: Spring Edition" explores the benefits of including smart sensing and AI at the Edge in embedded designs, and the latest IoT and 5G cellular connectivity solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 26, 2020 -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, announced today that it will host a series of virtual seminars in June, exploring the benefits of including smart sensing and AI at the Edge in embedded designs, and the latest IoT and 5G cellular connectivity solutions. The "CEVA Technology Virtual Seminar 2020: Spring Edition" will be held over four dates, with each educational seminar focused on the challenges and trends in a specific technology domain, and hosted by CEVA product specialists and engineering experts.

The four seminars are as follows:

June 2nd: Communication – 5G and Wi-Fi 6 solutions for User Equipment, Automotive, Small Cells, and Access Points

– 5G and Wi-Fi 6 solutions for User Equipment, Automotive, Small Cells, and Access Points June 3rd: Connectivity and Sensing – Bluetooth Low Energy, NB-IoT, and Sensor Fusion solutions for robotics, AR/VR, motion controllers and IoT

– Bluetooth Low Energy, NB-IoT, and Sensor Fusion solutions for robotics, AR/VR, motion controllers and IoT June 9th: AI and Vision – AI processing for neural network-based applications and computer vision for camera-enabled devices in smartphones, wearables, ADAS and surveillance

– AI processing for neural network-based applications and computer vision for camera-enabled devices in smartphones, wearables, ADAS and surveillance June 10th: Wireless Audio – Bluetooth LE Audio and Voice user Interfaces for next generation wireless earbuds

Each seminar will be presented in two sessions, East (07:00 GMT / 14:00 Hong Kong) and West (16:00 GMT / 11:00 US EST), ensuring that attendees worldwide will be able to participate in their local time zone. In addition to the presentations offered each day of the seminar series, attendees will also have the opportunity to engage directly with the presenters in breakout rooms following the sessions.

To learn more about the CEVA Technology Virtual Seminar 2020: Spring Edition, the presentation schedule, and register for the event, visit: https://events.ceva-dsp.com/technology-virtual-seminar-spring-2020-en/

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com





