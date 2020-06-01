Cloud Computing Is Changing Everything About Electronic Design
By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (May 28, 2020)
Cloud computing is changing everything about electronic design, according to Jeff Bier, founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. That’s because more and more problems confronting designers are getting solved in the cloud.
|
14,080 MAC Deep Neural Network (DNN) Engine for ARC EV7x Processors
Industry's First High Performance Sensor Hub DSP Architecture
As part of our regularly scheduled calls with EDN’s Editorial Advisory Board, we asked Bier what topics today’s electronics design engineers need more information on. Bier highlighted the cloud as the number one force driving change in engineering departments around the world. However, you could be forgiven for asking whether cloud computing has anything to do with electronic design at all.
“[The cloud] has everything to do with almost every aspect of electronic design,” Bier said, adamant that it is drastically changing the way engineers work.
