Seamless Microsystems announces a major design-win
June 1, 2020 -- Seamless Microsystems, the leader in state-of-the-art analog and mixed-signal designs, signed a key agreement with one of the world’s leading systems-engineering companies. As part of this agreement, Seamless Microsystems will build high-performance Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADCs) for the customer’s System-on-Chips for next-generation sensor systems. The customer chose Seamless Microsystems over other major semiconductor providers due to its patented Switched-Mode Signal Processing technology – which enables them to achieve unprecedented sensitivity and performance for their next-generation sensors.
According to Jayanth Kuppambatti, CEO of Seamless Microsystems, “This is a huge strategic development for our company as it validates our superior technology for the high-performance sensor market. Seamless Microsystems is in discussions with a number of other potential customers who see the value of Switched-Mode Signal Processing for their systems.”
About Seamless Microsystems
Seamless Microsystems Inc. (SMI), a fabless semiconductor company based in California, builds state-of-the-art analog and mixed-signal chip design solutions including but not limited to Analog-to-Digital Converters, Programmable Gain Amplifiers, Filters and complex Analog Front-Ends. Its patented time-based Switched Mode Signal Processing technology enables high performance and low power analog and mixed-signal designs in scaled CMOS technologies. SMI’s products exhibit a significant improvement over competing solutions, enabling customers to achieve compact, cost and power efficient RADAR, LiDAR and 5G System-on-Chips.
Contact SMI for more information on its state-of-the-art analog and mixed-signal portfolio and capabilities.
