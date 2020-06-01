Ambarella Adopts Cadence Clarity 3D Solver for AI Vision Processor Development

Ambarella to shorten design cycle using Clarity 3D Solver for fast, accurate 3D analysis

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 1, 2020 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Ambarella, Inc. has adopted the Cadence® Clarity™ 3D Solver for design of their next-generation AI vision processors. Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotic applications.

Per a recent evaluation, an Ambarella computer vision (CV) system on chip (SoC) and PCB were run on the Cadence Clarity 3D Solver. Results of both simulations show that when there is no solid reference plane for high-speed signals, the Clarity 3D Solver identifies the Ambarella design defects and correct scattering parameter (S-parameter) response. For both simulations, the Clarity 3D Solver, a 3D electromagnetic solver using 32 CPUs, took just 29 hours to process the case with 202 ports running at 48 bits via a LPDDR4 interface on a geometrical combination of package and PCB layout design.

“Ambarella continuously upgrades our system design methodologies to stay ahead of the competition,” said Chan Lee, vice president of VLSI at Ambarella, Inc. “The speed, capacity and accuracy of the Cadence Clarity 3D Solver enable us to accelerate our design process and shorten our schedule. We expect that many of the likely challenges of our next-generation 5nm AI design project can be easily and quickly addressed with the Cadence Clarity 3D Solver.”

The Clarity 3D Solver harnesses state-of-the-art distributed multiprocessing technology to efficiently tackle electromagnetic (EM) challenges encountered when designing complex 3D structures. The innovative Clarity 3D Solver is integrated with Cadence’s chip, package and PCB design solutions as part of Cadence’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy. For more information on the Clarity 3D Solver, visit www.cadence.com/go/claritya.

About Cadence

