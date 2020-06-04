Nolam Embedded Systems discloses the MIL-STD1553 solution integrated on REFLEX CES Arria 10 SoC Module
June 4th, 2020, Paris, France - Nolam Embedded Systems, provider of professional and full turnkey Computing and Embedded Systems, is pleased to announce the integration of its MIL-STD1553 solution, on the FPGA-based board of REFLEX CES, Achilles Arria® 10 SoC SoM.
The FPGA-based board of REFLEX CES, Achilles Arria® 10 SoC SoM, combined with Nolam Embedded Systems MIL-STD1553 IP CORE NES-IPCORE-M1553 and FMC Mezzanine module NES-FMC1553 provides a complete integrated MIL-STD1553 solution, for Aerospace and Defense applications.
This partnership benefits customers by providing a fully integrated solution for a robust MIL-STD1553 solution.
“We are happy to partner with REFLEX CES. The solution that we propose together of implementing Avionic interfaces like MIL-STD1553 on an FPGA brings a longer life cycle and more flexibility compared to dedicated avionics components.
In addition, with the architecture of the Achilles Arria® 10 board and our FMCs & IP COREs, we can offer a standalone multiprotocol avionic solution (MIL-STD1553, ARINC429, ARINC825,AFDX ...)” stated Pierre Lecreux, General Director of NOLAM EMBEDDED SYSTEMS.
This solution will be available to all our customers at the beginning of June.
“We are delighted to work with Nolam Embedded Systems to offer this best-in-class solution, ported on our Industrial module Achilles, and therefore providing a fast and trusted solution. Our Achilles Arria® 10 Soc System-on-Module, thanks to its 660KLEs of advanced low-power FPGA logic elements and the 2 DDR4 memory banks going up to 2400MT/s, was the best candidate for this project” stated Eric Penain, Chief Business Officer of REFLEX CES.
About REFLEX CES
Based in Paris, France, REFLEX CES is a well-known and trusted supplier to major OEMs across the world, since 2000.
REFLEX CES’ team of highly skilled engineers has been focused on designing and manufacturing high-speed boards and rugged system solutions based on high-density FPGAs and processors. Thanks to its expertise in hardware, firmware, software, mechanics, CAD and signal integrity, REFLEX CES offers full turnkey solutions, or COTS boards based on the latest Intel® or Xilinx® FPGA technologies.
REFLEX CES FPGA boards have almost limitless applications and can be easily adapted to fulfil new projects and required customers’ specifications.
About NOLAM EMBEDDED SYSTEMS
NOLAM EMBEDDED SYSTEMS designs and manufactures board level products and systems especially around FPGA and IP CORE solutions for the Aerospace, Defense, and industrial markets. Our capabilities and experiences allows us to work with a large variety of clients within the Defense, Naval, Industrial markets. Nolam Embedded Systems delivers its customers with the "engineering Solution" approach: that includes HW & SW Engineers, providing to our customers a technical support from application analysis and consultation services, through the design phase, integration, installation, training, post-sale and technical support phases.
