Synopsys Accelerates FIPS 140-3 Certification with NIST-Validated True Random Number Generator IP

DesignWare Security IP Protects Against Security Threats for Connected Devices

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 4, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced its DesignWare®True Random Number Generator (TRNG) IP has received validation by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP), paving the way for the lower-risk Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-3 certification of customer end products. Synopsys' standards-compliant TRNG IP helps protect devices and their connections with other devices or the cloud. The TRNG IP provides high entropy random numbers that are essential for encryption, authentication, platform security and highly secure communication. Integrating DesignWare TRNG IP accelerates FIPS 140-3, Common Criteria, and other certifications, reducing design risk and time-to-market for connected IoT, automotive, and cloud communication system-on-chips (SoCs).

"With the increasing numbers and sophistication of threats to connected devices, ensuring security from the foundation of the SoC design is critical," said Saleel Awsare, senior vice president and general manager, IoT Division at Synaptics. "After evaluating multiple random number generator solutions, we selected the Synopsys DesignWare True Random Number Generator IP to protect our SoCs due to their proven, standards-compliant high-quality entropy and process portability."

True Random Number Generators are the basis of device security, as they create and protect sensitive information. Weak or predictable random numbers open the door for attacks that can compromise keys, intercept data, and ultimately hack devices and their communication. To help safeguard data quality, DesignWare TRNG IP meet international standards criteria developed to substantiate the truly random nature of TRNG IP in a verifiable and statistically rigorous manner.

Designing TRNGs that provide consistently high-quality entropy across process, temperature, voltage, and frequency variations is complex. Synopsys' certification-ready TRNG IP operates in a wide system clock dynamic range to support operating frequencies from 30MHz to 1+GHz as the system requires during different stages of operation. In addition, the TRNG supports virtualization to enable access to random numbers from multiple entities within the system concurrently in a secure manner.

"Hackers are expanding their targets to all areas where data is stored and transferred, from the cloud to the edge, making stringent security a requirement starting at the SoC level," said John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for IP at Synopsys. "By providing comprehensive, silicon-proven security IP, Synopsys enables designers to create highly secure products that can defend against a wide range of attacks."

