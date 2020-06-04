SmartDV Delivers New Design IP for Video, Imaging, Entertainment System Protocols

Fast, Configurable Compliant Design IP Enables Users to Get to Market Quickly, Confidently

SAN JOSE, CALIF. –– June 4, 2020 –– SmartDV™ Technologies, the Proven and Trusted choice for Design and Verification Intellectual Property (IP), today delivered a series of video, imaging and entertainment system Design IP compliant with a variety of standard protocol specifications.

The new Design IP is available for:

V-by-One , a high-speed serial video interface for HDTV

“Our video, imaging and entertainment system protocol Design IP is part of our growing and extensive portfolio in support of our users," states Deepak Kumar Tala, SmartDV’s managing director. “Each Design IP can be quickly customized to meet users’ needs and has our commitment to high quality. That’s why SmartDV is Proven and Trusted at more than 100 global organizations, including seven out of the top 10 semiconductor companies.”

As with all SmartDV’s Design IP solutions, its newest additions to video, imaging and entertainment system protocol Design IP enables users to get to market quickly and confidently. High performance and uniform quality are maintained across the entire portfolio of Design IP products. They are delivered in readable register transfer level (RTL) form, lint-proof, optimized for area and are highly configurable and reusable plug-and-play design solutions.

SmartDV’s standard and custom protocol Design IP is optimized for high performance, low power and minimum area/gate count. Rapid customization and first-to-market delivery of new industry protocols are achieved through SmartDV’s proprietary automated compiler-based technology. Custom protocol or modifications to Design IP based on specific customer requests can be rapidly developed, validated and delivered after being fully tested on a field programmable gate array (FPGA) platform.

Availability and Pricing

The SmartDV video, imaging and entertainment system protocol Design IP is available now and backed by an experienced R&D team who work individually with each user installation. Advanced configuration and status reporting interfaces are supplied, along with a comprehensive test suite that can be implemented in ASIC, system-on-chip (SoC) or FPGA designs.

Pricing is available upon request.

About SmartDV

SmartDV™ Technologies is the Proven and Trusted choice for Verification and Design IP with the best customer service from more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers. SmartDV offers high-quality standard protocol Design and Verification IP for simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, post-silicon validation, formal property verification and RISC-V CPU verification. Any of its Design and Verification IP solutions can be rapidly customized to meet specific customer design needs. The result is Proven and Trusted Design and Verification IP used in hundreds of networking, storage, automotive, bus, MIPI and display chip projects throughout the global electronics industry. SmartDV is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, Calif.





