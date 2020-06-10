Arm China CEO: Good or Gone?
By EE Times China (June 10, 2020)
On the morning of 10th June, Chinese local media reported that Arm China executive chairman and CEO Allen Wu was removed from his post. Reportedly, Arm China’s board of directors has appointed two other people as Arm China’s interim co-CEOs to succeed Allen Wu.
This has triggered a barrage of conflicting public statements from Arm China — one denying and the other confirming the report.
First, the Arm China WeChat public account immediately issued a statement, saying “No personnel changes have occurred in Arm China, and chairman and CEO Allen Wu continues to lead the company.”
Then came Arm’s public statement on Sina Weibo stating that chairman and CEO Allen Wu has been removed.
