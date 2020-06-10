TSMC May 2020 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – June 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for May 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for May 2020 were approximately NT$93.82 billion, a decrease of 2.3 percent from April 2020 and an increase of 16.6 percent from May 2019. Revenues for January through May 2020 totaled NT$500.42 billion, an increase of 33.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
TSMC May Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|May 2020
|93,819
|April 2020
|90,002
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(2.3)
|May 2019
|80,437
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|16.6
|January to May 2020
|500,418
|January to May 2019
|373,835
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|33.9
|
