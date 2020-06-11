Arm falls out with Arm China

By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (June 11 2020)

Arm and Arm China have fallen out over the management of the Arm China unit.

Yesterday Arm said that Arm China CEO Allen Wu was being dismissed for “serious irregularities including failing to disclose conflicts of interest and violations of the employee handbook,” and that Wu would be replaced by Phil Tang and Ken Phua.

Arm China responded: “Arm China is an independent entity and legally registered in China. According to all the laws and regulations, Allen Wu will continue his responsibility and role as Chairman and CEO.”

