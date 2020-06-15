Dolphin Design unveils CHAMELEON, a revolutionary event-based MCU subsystem

Grenoble, France – June 15, 2020 -- Dolphin Design, a leading provider of semiconductor IP and design platforms, unveils today its innovative event-based MCU subsystem platform – CHAMELEON.

The MCU market is facing a profound revolution to address the challenges of data processing for edge computing IoT applications. Traditional MCU subsystem architectures have too many limitations to keep pace with the edge and very edge computing market requirements for energy efficiency. New solutions have to be implemented.

Dolphin Design has unlocked these limitations by implementing a disruptive architecture based on a CPU-less and event-based data management system. This new subsystem architecture, called CHAMELEON, is compatible with any CPU, DSP and NPU through a standard AMBA interface.

CHAMELEON benefits are manifold:

Capability to process and store data to SRAM while the CPU remains in deep sleep mode

High bandwidth access to SRAM through innovative low latency interconnect

Tiny Machine Learning (ML) accelerator with 32 MAC/cycle

Active power consumption below 15 µA/MHz in 22FDX

Power consumption in deep sleep mode lower than 1.5 µA in 22FDX

CHAMELEON flexibility allows front-end designers to accelerate their design cycle, using a full plug and play approach along with all necessary drivers and RTL configuration tools.

CHAMELEON comes pre-verified and silicon proven on various process nodes. It is fully interoperable with Dolphin Design SPIDER power management platform to achieve the highest possible level of energy efficiency.

Choose the innovative architecture. Do more, with less energy.

Adopt CHAMELEON.

About Dolphin Design

Headquartered in France, Dolphin Design, previously known as Dolphin Integration, is a semiconductor company employing 160 people, including 140 highly qualified engineers.

They provide differentiating platform solutions built on state-of-the-art IPs and architectures, customized by unique system level utilities to deliver fast and secure ASICs, either designed by or for their clients. These platforms are available for various technological processes and optimized for Energy Efficient SoC Design.

Alongside their clients, now exceeding 500 companies, they focus on human, inventive and long-term collaboration to enable them to bring products, powered by innovative and accessible integrated circuits that minimize environmental impact, to the hands of billions of people everyday. In consumer markets including IoT, AI and 5G, and in high reliability markets, they unleash SoC designer creativity to deliver differentiation.

Tell them your biggest dream. Dare the impossible. They tech it on.





