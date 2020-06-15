Embedded Hardware Security Heads to the Edge

By Gary Hilson, EETimes (June 11, 2020)

TORONTO—The days of building a moat around the castle to keep data secure were long gone before the pandemic led to a surge in remote work. With the enterprise network no longer rooted in a single place, every connection needs to be secured in line with increased server connectivity bandwidth requirements of cloud and edge computing.

With 800 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) expected to be broadly deployed across data centers, enterprise and carrier networks for reduced latency and faster data processing, safeguarding data communications must keep pace with data transfer speeds that are working hard to keep up with CPUs.

