IEEE 802.11b/g/n (Wi-Fi 4) 2.4 GHz 20 MHz MAC/PHY/RF SISO for TSMC 40LP
Rambus Delivers 112G XSR/USR PHY on TSMC 7nm Process for Chiplets and Co-Packaged Optics in Networking and Data Center
Multi-Chip System Using Rambus 112G XSR Interfaces
SUNNYVALE, Calif. – June 17, 2020 – Rambus Inc., a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, today announced it has expanded its portfolio of high-speed interface IP on TSMC’s industry-leading 7nm process with the addition of its silicon-demonstrated 112G XSR/USR PHY. Offering unmatched power and area efficiency for next-generation applications, the 112G XSR/USR PHY is a critical enabler of chiplet and CPO architectures for data center, networking, 5G, HPC and AI/ML applications.
“Chiplets are already entering mainstream markets to enable cost-effective, high-performance products and to maintain signal integrity across variable physical distances,” said Shane Rau, research vice president, computing semiconductors at IDC. “SerDes PHYs at advanced process nodes, like the 7nm 112G XSR, enable that speed and signal integrity.”
The accelerated trend of disaggregation of large SoCs into multiple smaller chiplets demands faster time to market, yield improvement and design flexibility. The Rambus 112G XSR/USR PHY is a critical enabler of the D2D and D2OE interconnects for chiplet architectures. Implemented on TSMC’s advanced process technology, this chiplet connectivity solution has been demonstrated in silicon to exceed the challenging reach/BER performance of the CEI-112G XSR specification, and supports NRZ and PAM-4 signaling at various data rates for maximum design flexibility.
“We’re pleased with the availability of Rambus’ PHY on our N7 process technology to address the growing market need for low-power, high-performance chiplet architectures,” said Suk Lee, senior director of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Our ongoing partnership with Rambus ensures that designers can meet next-generation requirements for performance and power efficiency in computing, AI/ML and networking using TSMC’s advanced process technologies.”
Leading-edge applications moving to chiplet architectures include next-generation 51.2 Terabit per second (Tbps) ASICs for network switches, where 112G XSR links will connect the digital switch ASIC die to CPO engines. In AI/ML and HPC SoCs, the 112G XSR PHY can be used to bridge purpose-built accelerator chiplets for natural language processing, video transcoding and image recognition. Another popular use case is the die disaggregation of large SoCs, hitting reticle size limits for manufacturable yields, into multiple smaller die connected using XSR links over organic substrate. Increasingly, these advanced applications are implemented on TSMC’s N7 process.
“This important milestone highlights Rambus’ leadership in high-speed SerDes enabling the industry’s highest value and most demanding applications,” said Hemant Dhulla, vice president and general manager of IP cores at Rambus. “At an industry-leading power efficiency of sub-picojoule per bit, and unidirectional bandwidth approaching two terabit per second per millimeter, we are very proud to offer our 112G XSR/USR solution in partnership with TSMC.”
Availability
The Rambus 112G XSR/USR PHY is available today for licensing and integrating into chiplet and SoC designs.
Additional Information
For additional details about the Rambus 112G XSR/USR PHY, please go to https://www.rambus.com/interface-ip/serdes/112g-xsr-phy/
|
Search Silicon IP
Rambus Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- Rambus Tapes Out 112G XSR SerDes PHY on Leading-edge 7nm Process
- Rambus Announces Silicon-proven R+ DDR4 PHY on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 14nm LPP Process for Networking and Data Center Applications
- Rambus Announces Tapeout and Availability of 112G Long Reach SerDes PHY on Leading-edge 7nm Node for High-Performance Communications and Data Centers
- Rambus Announces Tapeout of GDDR6 Memory PHY on TSMC 7nm Process Technology
- 7nm networking platform delivers unprecedented performance and configurability for data center ASICs
Breaking News
- Samsung Provides One-Stop Foundry Design Environment with the Launch of "SAFE Cloud Design Platform"
- Awaiting a Deal, TSMC Chairman Reiterates Support for Arizona Fab
- Rambus Delivers 112G XSR/USR PHY on TSMC 7nm Process for Chiplets and Co-Packaged Optics in Networking and Data Center
- Synopsys Collaboration with Samsung Foundry Enables Rollout of Samsung SAFE Cloud Design Platform
- CREDO Announces Close of $100 Million Series D Preferred Financing as it Continues to Lead in High Performance Networking Connectivity Solutions
Most Popular
- BrainChip Successfully Launches the Akida Early Access Program
- NXP Selects TSMC 5nm Process for Next Generation High Performance Automotive Platform
- Global Top Ten IC Foundries Ranked for 1Q19, with TSMC Expected to Reach 48.1% Market Share, Says TrendForce
- CREDO Announces Close of $100 Million Series D Preferred Financing as it Continues to Lead in High Performance Networking Connectivity Solutions
- Agile Analog and EnSilica Collaborate to Improve Quality and Reliability of Microchips
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page