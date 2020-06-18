Silex Insight Extends Their Crypto Coprocessor Offering by Introducing 2 New Variants (Compact & Premium)

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - June 18, 2020 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider for flexible security IP cores, announces today a complete family (3 variants) of NIST-validated crypto coprocessors by adding 2 new versions (Compact & Premium) to their portfolio to serve the different market needs.

The Cryptographic Coprocessor is a hardware IP core platform that accelerates cryptographic operations in System-on-Chip (SoC) environment on FPGA and ASIC and includes such things as accelerating encryption algorithms, enhanced tamper, and intrusion detection, enhanced data, key protection and security enhanced memory access and I/O.

The SoC/FPGA market is rapidly evolving by embedding crypto processor IP into its products as it offers several clear advantages. Hardware implementation of crypto algorithm gives better performance, lower power consumption and higher security (side-channel attacks protection, key protection) than in software layers.

All 3 Crypto Coprocessors variants from Silex Insight accommodate the different market needs; all of them offer full security features, and the same crypto engines can be included:

Compact: Specifically designed for devices with strict power and area constraints.

Standard: Integrates desired cryptographic IP cores additional interfacing, DMA and software layers.

Premium: Builds on top of standard features to support isolated hardware key generation.

“We see a clear trend that embedded security is included in more and more products already from the design phases. Not only for the high-end devices requiring the highest levels of security, but also for low-end devices,” said Sébastien Rabou, Security Division Director of Silex Insight. “By offering 3 variants of the crypto coprocessor, we ensure that all our customers can design their applications according to their needs and at the same time being future-proof and ensuring compatibility with state-of-the-art consumer devices and software”.

The FIPS 140-2 validated (CAVP #C742) Crypto Coprocessors can be delivered as standalone accelerators (Compact: BA457, Standard: BA450 and Premium: BA456). It is also included in the eSecure Root-of-Trust solution (BA470). They are all delivered with software drivers that makes the integration easy into SoC, ASIC and FPGA platforms.



For more information on the Silex Insight Crypto Coprocessors, please visit https://www.silexinsight.com/products/security/cryptosoc-accelerator/

About Silex Insight

Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of Security IP solutions for embedded systems and custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module that provides a complete security solution for all platforms. For custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec, Silex Insight provides high-end image and video compression solutions for distributing low latency, 4K HDR video over IP. Development take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium. For more information, visit www.silexinsight.com.





