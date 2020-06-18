Intel's 10nm Node: Past, Present, and Future - Part 2

By Anton Shilov, EETimes (June 17, 2020)

Intel’s 10nm CPUs So Far: Cannon Lake, Ice Lake, and Tiger Lake

Originally promised to hit the market in the second half of 2016, Intel’s Cannon Lake processor was first delayed to the second half of 2017, and then was quietly launched in limited quantities in 2018. The only Cannon Lake model that we know of — the 15 dual-core Core i5-8121U CPU without integrated graphics — has never reached the mass market and was quietly discontinued in early 2020. Some say that in the H2 2017 – H1 2018 timeframe Intel’s 10nm node were so half baked, that Intel had to significantly redesign its 10 nm process technology for subsequent products. In any case, one SKU and limited availability speak for themselves.

