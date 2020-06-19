High-Speed, High-Density and Low Power Memory Compilers and Logic Libraries for TSMC (65nm, 40nm, 28nm, 16nm)
Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 19, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that its Board of Directors has replenished its existing stock repurchase authorization to $500 million.
"The replenishment of our repurchase authorization reinforces our ongoing commitment to generate sustainable, long-term shareholder value," said Trac Pham, chief financial officer of Synopsys. "We continue to execute well on our strategy to balance strategic investments to grow the business, expand margins, and return capital to stockholders."
Synopsys' Board of Directors originally approved the stock repurchase program in 2002 and has periodically replenished the program as funds are spent. The program does not obligate Synopsys to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the program may be suspended or terminated at any time at Synopsys' discretion.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot Verification IP
Related News
- Synopsys Increases Stock Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million
- Synopsys Initiates $100 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Synopsys Initiates $100 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Synopsys Initiates $100 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Synopsys Initiates $100 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
Breaking News
- intoPIX releases the FastTICO-XS SDK v1.2.4 for Nvidia GPU
- Silicon Catalyst Announces Four Newly Admitted Companies to Semiconductor Incubator
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES to Acquire Land in Malta, NY, Positioning its Advanced Manufacturing Facility for Future Growth
- Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million
- North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts May 2020 Billings
Most Popular
- North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts May 2020 Billings
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES and SkyWater Technology Sign MOU for Technology Development to Strengthen Domestic Supply Assurance for U.S. Government
- Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million
- Silicon Catalyst Announces Four Newly Admitted Companies to Semiconductor Incubator
- intoPIX releases the FastTICO-XS SDK v1.2.4 for Nvidia GPU
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page