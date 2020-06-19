Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 19, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that its Board of Directors has replenished its existing stock repurchase authorization to $500 million.

"The replenishment of our repurchase authorization reinforces our ongoing commitment to generate sustainable, long-term shareholder value," said Trac Pham, chief financial officer of Synopsys. "We continue to execute well on our strategy to balance strategic investments to grow the business, expand margins, and return capital to stockholders."

Synopsys' Board of Directors originally approved the stock repurchase program in 2002 and has periodically replenished the program as funds are spent. The program does not obligate Synopsys to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the program may be suspended or terminated at any time at Synopsys' discretion.

