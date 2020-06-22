Silicon Catalyst Announces Four Newly Admitted Companies to Semiconductor Incubator

Silicon Valley, CA June 19, 2020 - Silicon Catalyst, the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon announces the admission of four additional companies into the semiconductor industry’s highly acclaimed program. The Silicon Catalyst Incubator enables new semiconductor companies to address the challenges in moving from idea to realization, offering early-stage chip startups a coalition of In-Kind and Strategic Partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development.

The newly admitted companies include:

5D Sensing Advanced CMOS Sensors for Smart City and Safe City applications Headquarters: Israel

California Memory Technologies DDR Memory Controllers and PHY IP Headquarters: Silicon Valley

Multifractal Semiconductors Fully-integrated E-band mmWave front-ends in silicon Headquarters: South Africa

Teramics Leading mmWave Solutions Headquarters: Silicon Valley



Rick Lazansky, Chairman and co-founder of Silicon Catalyst

“I’m very pleased to welcome these 4 companies into our Incubator. It’s especially meaningful to have them join at this time as we enter our 6 th year of operation. Their geographic locations and technology diversity highlight the broad appeal of the incubation process that Silicon Catalyst offers early-stage companies. Our comprehensive ecosystem of Advisors, Strategic and In-Kind Partners, and investors look forward to helping them on their journey to deliver innovative products to their target markets,” stated Pete Rodriguez, CEO of Silicon Catalyst.

New Portfolio Companies in the Silicon Catalyst Incubator - June 2020

5D Sensing

Roni El-Bahar, Ph.D - CEO

www.5d-sensing.com

5D Sensing has built a unique sensor that solves the “smart camera” sensing technology requirements by adding the 2D night vision, 2D daylight vision, ultra low-light and 3D point cloud into a single CMOS sensor. 5D Sensing is using multiple technologies to make advanced sensors: proprietary AMS readout circuit for the SPAD detector, proprietary time domain signal processing allowing for the capture of both 2D and 3D images concurrently, advanced noise cancellation to implement S-SiPM, wafer bonding, back-side illumination and optical optimizations.

California Memory Technologies

Saswat Mishra - CEO

www.memtech.ai

California Memory Technologies is a memory solutions company providing the world’s smallest DDR(Double Data Rate) SDRAM Controllers, PHY IPs, SDK Kits and Firmware using proprietary technology for AI/ML & HPC, Data centers, Automotive and Consumer markets. Our unique architecture gives us the advantage of building the smallest designs (30%-50% smaller than the competition), offering 300+ custom features in Controller and PHY combined for most applications. Memory solutions are also available for persistent memories, like MRAM-DDR3, MRAM-DDR4 and 3D X-point.

Multifractal Semiconductor

Joe Valliarampath, Ph.D - CEO

www.multifractalsemi.com/

Multifractal Semiconductors is developing fully-integrated E-band front-ends in base silicon (CMOS/BiCMOS) as a single IC for the telecoms and automotive markets. Existing E-band links are bulky, expensive, power hungry and not suited for mass production as required by small cell densification and massive MIMO. Our key enabling technology includes actively enhanced high-Q E-band diplexers, which will be integrated with the LNA, PA, switches and mixers - all on-chip. Our customers can feed the output of our IC directly into their digital back-end. This will enable miniaturization of the entire E-band link and for the first time allow E-band small cell and massive MIMO to be realized.

Teramics

Seyed Tabatabaei, Ph.D - CEO

www.teramics.com/

Teramics has developed the most linear and efficient power amplifiers in Ka/Q/V bands. Complementing these innovative power amplifiers are a variety of cutting edge mmWave solutions from Teramics such as low noise amplifiers, and up and down converters. Teramics is also offering integrated solutions for full mmWave phased-array products to be deployed in commercial, defense and space applications.

About Silicon Catalyst

It’s About What’s Next® - Silicon Catalyst is the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon, building a coalition of In-Kind and Strategic Partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. More than 300 startup companies have engaged with Silicon Catalyst since April 2015, with a total of 30 startup and early-stage companies admitted to the incubator. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The incubator/accelerator supplies startups with a path to design tools, silicon devices, networking, access to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their companies’ novel technology solutions. The Silicon Catalyst Angels was established in July 2019 as a separate organization to provide access to seed and Series A funding for Silicon Catalyst portfolio companies.

Companies in the incubator can now also apply for funding at the newly launched Silicon Catalyst Angels group, www.siliconcatalystangels.com﻿





