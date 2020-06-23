Secure Boot SDK based on NIST CAVP validated cryptographic algorithms and standards
Adesto Announces Completion of CFIUS Review for Proposed Acquisition of Adesto by Dialog Semiconductor
Santa Clara, Calif., – June 22, 2020 – Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT, announces that in connection with the pending acquisition of Adesto by Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), the parties have been informed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) that CFIUS has completed its review of the pending acquisition and determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to the proposed transaction. The parties expect the transaction to close on June 29, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.
About Adesto Technologies Corp.
Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the Industrial IoT. The company’s technology is used by a broad industrial customer base worldwide. With its growing portfolio of high-value technologies, Adesto is helping its customers usher in the era of the Internet of Things.
For more information, visit www.adestotech.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Adesto (formerly S3 Semiconductors) Hot IP
Related News
- Dialog Semiconductor to Acquire Adesto Technologies, Broadening Presence in the Industrial Internet of Things Market (IIoT)
- Adesto's AFE IP Licensed by GCT Semiconductor for Advanced 4G LTE Modem
- Adesto and MikroElektronika Introduce mikroBUS- compatible FT Click to Speed Industrial IoT Development
- New Smart Meter using Adesto's Memory and Communications Technologies Begins Pilot Program in Africa and Middle East
- Adesto Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Accelerate Time-to-Market for Customers
Breaking News
- Siemens acquires UltraSoC to drive design for silicon lifecycle management
- Adesto Announces Completion of CFIUS Review for Proposed Acquisition of Adesto by Dialog Semiconductor
- Rianta Releases 200G/400G Single Channel MAC IP Core
- Arm Technology Powers the World's Fastest Supercomputer
- intoPIX releases the FastTICO-XS SDK v1.2.4 for Nvidia GPU
Most Popular
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES to Acquire Land in Malta, NY, Positioning its Advanced Manufacturing Facility for Future Growth
- Silicon Catalyst Announces Four Newly Admitted Companies to Semiconductor Incubator
- North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts May 2020 Billings
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES and SkyWater Technology Sign MOU for Technology Development to Strengthen Domestic Supply Assurance for U.S. Government
- Intel's 10nm Node: Past, Present, and Future
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page