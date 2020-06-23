Adesto Announces Completion of CFIUS Review for Proposed Acquisition of Adesto by Dialog Semiconductor

Santa Clara, Calif., – June 22, 2020 – Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT, announces that in connection with the pending acquisition of Adesto by Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), the parties have been informed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) that CFIUS has completed its review of the pending acquisition and determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to the proposed transaction. The parties expect the transaction to close on June 29, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

