Rianta Releases 200G/400G Single Channel MAC IP Core

200G/400G Single Channel ASIC IP for Ethernet interfaces in SoC Devices

Ottawa, Canada, June 23, 2020 - Rianta Solutions Inc., a leading supplier of advanced ASIC IP Cores for Ethernet, Security and Deep Learning announces RSm400™, a new 200G/400G Single Channel Ethernet MAC/PCS/FEC product addition to its IP portfolio targeting ASIC and SoC devices. Rianta’s Ethernet IP packages serve both multi-channel and single channel applications for Datacenter, Networking and 5G Wireless infrastructure at rates ranging from 1G to 400G.

The following products are available immediately:

Rianta Product Number Rianta IP Product Family RSm400C™ 10G to 400G Channelized Ethernet MAC/PCS/FEC RSm400™ 200G/400G Single Channel Ethernet MAC/PCS/FEC (NEW) RSm200C™ 1G to 200G Channelized Ethernet MAC/PCS/FEC RSm100™ 10G to 100G Single Channel Ethernet MAC/PCS/FEC

The Ethernet IP cores from Rianta Solutions provide best-in-class, fully-featured MAC/PCS/FEC/PMA blocks for ASIC, ASSP, and SoC designs. Implemented in System Verilog, these Ethernet cores are each available with an extensive UVM verification environment for integration and full chip validation testing as well as a complete software API/SDK for reduced time-to-market.

High Level Features

Single port and Channelized solutions

Complete MAC/PCS/FEC/PMA solution portfolio for throughput of up to 400G (As described by IEEE802.3 and Ethernet Technology Consortium)

1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400GE ports

Seamless PMD Interface to 10/25/50/100G Serdes

Cut-through architecture

Integrated RMON/MIB counters

Integrated FEC support (RS(528,514), RS(544,514), Firecode, Ethernet Technology Consortium Low Latency RS FEC)

Integrated1588 timestamping support (1-step/2-step, Transparent/Boundary clock applications)

802.3 PAUSE and 802.1Qbb Priority Flow Control (PFC) frame-based flow control support

802.3br Interspersing Express Traffic (IET) Support

Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE) Support

Exhaustive UVM verification environment and test suite

Complementary to Rianta's MACsec IP Cores with common framework

“Rianta continues to expand it’s Ethernet IP portfolio to address the needs of SoC solutions in a broad range of applications in Datacenter, Networking, Deep Learning, 5G mobile infrastructure, etc.,” said Richard deBoer, Rianta’s CEO. “These best in class Ethernet Subsystem solutions (Serdes/MAC-PCS-FEC-PMA) offer optimized area, power and latency for single channel 200G/400G interfaces."

More information on this and other products are available at: Rianta IP Cores

About Rianta Solutions Inc.

Rianta Solutions Inc. offers high quality IP Cores, Verification IP Products and Engineering Design and Verification Services for ASICs, SoC and ASSP designs to the world's largest semiconductor and hardware equipment vendors.

Rianta’s IP Cores and Verification IP are for Ethernet, Security and Deep Learning Acceleration applications. Our IP products and Engineering services are optimized for Datacenter Infrastructure, Communications Infrastructure and Automotive Networking.

For more information, please visit: https://www.riantasolutions.com





