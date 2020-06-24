T2M announces Industry's first Ultra Low-Power Bluetooth Dual Mode RF IP on TSMC 22nm.
Munich— June 24, 2020 — T2M, the world’s largest independent global semiconductor technology provider, announces the availability of Bluetooth Dual Mode RF IP on TSMC 22nm ULL process node. The IP is Bluetooth 5.2 compliant supporting Audio over BLE as well as backwards compatible with EDR & BR making this the first Bluetooth Dual Mode RF IP available in TSMC22ULL to support the latest features while providing full Bluetooth legacy support.
The Ultra-Low-Power Bluetooth Dual Mode RF transceiver IP is designed to support 2.4 GHz standards Bluetooth Classic (BR/EDR), Bluetooth Low Energy, 802.15.4 PHY Layer (ZigBee), and proprietary protocol implementations.
This Bluetooth Dual Mode RF IP has extremely low power consumption of <3 mW together with state-of-the-art performances (sensitivity, rejection, Tx power) and with very small die area / cost achieved by using TSMC22ULL.
Due to its ultra-low power consumption, reduced area, high sensitivity and high Output power this RF IP is the perfect fit for battery powered audio applications including, but not limited to: Hearing Aids, Earbuds, Hearables, Wearables, Sports, Health as well as battery powered IOT applications such as Indoor positioning, asset tracking, beacons, sensor networks.
“2020 marks the beginning of a new era for wireless audio, with the arrival of audio streaming over Bluetooth Low Energy (LE Audio). Our clients IP will be a perfect fit for the LE Audio Applications with Legacy support as well as new IOT applications requiring, extremely low power consumption, and leadership sensitivity” says Nigel Dixon, CEO, T2M.
This IP is the latest addition to T2M’s portfolio of Bluetooth technology for SoC development which includes: RF IPs in GF22FDX, TSMC40ULP, TSMC55, SMIC55, GF55 as well as Link Layers, Modems, Protocol Stacks, SIG MESH, Profiles, turn key ASICS developed based on the core IPs and even KGD for stacking/combining with a CPU.
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
Related News
- Multi-Constellation GNSS IP licensed to a US Semi-Conductor company for integration into a ultra-low power cellular IOT chip by T2M
- UMC certifies Mentor product lines for its new 22nm ultra-low-power process technology
- Orca Systems Announces the Launch of DRBT, a Dual Mode Bluetooth RF and Modem Intellectual Property (IP) Core
- Imec combines advanced machine learning algorithms and innovations in chip design to achieve cm accuracy and low-power ultra wideband localization
- LeapMind Unveils "Efficiera", the New Ultra Low Power AI Inference Accelerator IP
Breaking News
- T2M announces Industry's first Ultra Low-Power Bluetooth Dual Mode RF IP on TSMC 22nm.
- Siemens acquires UltraSoC to drive design for silicon lifecycle management
- Adesto Announces Completion of CFIUS Review for Proposed Acquisition of Adesto by Dialog Semiconductor
- Rianta Releases 200G/400G Single Channel MAC IP Core
- Arm Technology Powers the World's Fastest Supercomputer
Most Popular
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES to Acquire Land in Malta, NY, Positioning its Advanced Manufacturing Facility for Future Growth
- Silicon Catalyst Announces Four Newly Admitted Companies to Semiconductor Incubator
- North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts May 2020 Billings
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES and SkyWater Technology Sign MOU for Technology Development to Strengthen Domestic Supply Assurance for U.S. Government
- Intel's 10nm Node: Past, Present, and Future
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page