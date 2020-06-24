Xilinx Selects Mipsology Zebra Software to Accelerate Alveo U50 FPGA

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 24, 2020 -- AI software innovator Mipsology today announced that its Zebra neural network accelerating software has been integrated into the latest build of Xilinx's Alveo U50 data center accelerator card, the industry's first low profile adaptable accelerator with PCIe Gen 4 support. Zebra's ease-of-use and high throughput enable the Alveo U50 to compute convolutional neural networks with zero effort.

This is the latest in a series of Zebra-enhanced Xilinx boards that enable inference acceleration for a wide variety of sophisticated AI applications. Others include the Alveo U200 and Alveo U250 boards.

"The level of acceleration that Zebra brings to our Alveo cards puts CPU and GPU accelerators to shame," said Ramine Roane, Xilinx's Vice President of marketing. "Combined with Zebra, Alveo U50 meets the flexibility and performance needs of AI workloads and offers high throughput and low latency performance advantages to any deployment."

Zebra's Zero Effort IP creates the first plug-and-play FPGA solution that unleashes the industry's best performing accelerator, delivering broad application flexibility, a longer life and lower power/cost. It leverages existing skill sets and eliminates the need for FPGA expertise, making Alveo U50 as easy-to-use for deep learning inference acceleration as a CPU or GPU.

"Zebra delivers the highest possible performance and ease-of-use for inference acceleration," said Ludo Larzul, Mipsology's founder and chief executive officer. "With the Alveo U50, Xilinx and Mipsology are providing AI application developers with a card that excels across multiple apps and in every development environment."

Zebra-powered FPGAs are better suited than GPUs to accelerate neural network inference for both the data center and large industrial AI applications, including robotics, smart cities, image processing/video analytics, healthcare, retail, driver-assist cars, video surveillance and many more, due to their high performance and long life expectancy. They also extend the lifetime of neural network solutions by doubling FPGA performance every year on the same silicon across FPGA generations.

About Mipsology

Mipsology is a groundbreaking startup focused on state-of-the-art acceleration for deep learning inference. Its flagship software platform, Zebra, is the first technology to accelerate the computations of inference for neural networks on FPGA and conceal the hardware to AI users. Mipsology is led by a team of engineers and scientists who spent two decades developing world-leading FPGA-based supercomputers. The company has twelve patents pending, and is working with a growing ecosystem of silicon, system and distribution partners, including Xilinx, Western Digital and others.

Learn more about Mipsology at www.mipsology.com

About Xilinx

Xilinx develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies – from the endpoint to the edge to the cloud. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA, hardware programmable SoCs, and the ACAP, designed to deliver the most dynamic processor technology in the industry and enable the adaptable, intelligent, and connected world of the future. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com





