Macnica adopts intoPIX TICO-XS for its 4K ProAV OEM solutions

Macnica adds intoPIX TICO-XS in the MPA1000 module and ME10 SoC to deliver ready-to-use “IPMX” open standard-based solutions to carrying 4K/60/4:4:4 over 1GbE networks

Mont-Saint-Guibert, 25 June 2020 – intoPIX, leading provider of innovative compression technologies for the audio-visual market, is happy to announce that Macnica Technology, expert in video networking technology, adds intoPIX TICO-XS technology in its IPMX-based 4K ProAV OEM solutions.

TICO-XS is the evolution of the “TIny COdec” created and developed by intoPIX. It was recently standardized at ISO, as JPEG XS. The technology is major step forward in terms of lightweight coding: it offers less than 1 millisecond-latency to compress video with pixel perfect quality. It enables the industry to migrate to AV-over-IP using 1GbE and CAT5e cables.

Macnica’s MPA1000 Module, MPA1000 Development Kit and ME10 System on a Chip (SoC) enable the transmission of encrypted HDMI® 2.0 4K/60 4:4:4 video, audio and control data over 1GbE networks. These modules and SoC allow easy integration into products.

“JPEG-XS delivers for IPMX in so many ways. First, customers can avoid the expense and environmental waste of replacing 1GbE cables, or achieve 10 times the density on new networks, while they transport true 4K AV without latency and quality compromises. With intoPIX’s TICO-XS implementation of the standard, we’re delivering this performance with very low power draw, which makes the cost savings at scale even higher”, said Andrew Starks, Director of Product Management at Macnica Technology.

“Avoiding the replacement of 70 billion meters of cable has a huge positive environmental impact. Simplifying connectivity is one of the key missions of intoPIX.” says Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director of Marketing and Sales at intoPIX.“We are glad to support their solutions that also stand out for their transport that is entirely based on open standards combining SMPTE ST 2110, AMWA NMOS and JPEG-XS.”

Both Macnica and intoPIX are showing new products on their respective websites and within Infocomm Connected 2020. The companies welcome you to contact their respective teams to sample the TICO-XS technology and the 4K ProAV modules.

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression, image processing and security solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP cores and efficient software solution (on CPU & GPU) to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience. Our solutions enable the audio-visual market to build new AV workflows, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, (re-)using CAT5-E cables to move to AV-over-IP, replacing uncompressed video, enabling new wireless (Wifi-6) experience and preserving always the lowest latency and the highest quality.

For additional information, visit www.intopix.com

About Macnica Technology

Macnica Technology, a division of the $5B Macnica Group, offers products that implement the SMPTE ST2110, ST2022, and AMWA NMOS standards for moving live, high-definition and 4K video over standard IP (Ethernet) networks. Macnica leverages its video and high-speed networking expertise to develop superior products and intellectual property for the broadcast, pro AV, and high-speed networking industries.

For additional information, visit www.macnicatech.com





