Intilop Delivers a Ready to Deploy, Four Thousand TCP/UDP Session 2U-Hardware Accelerator Box with Linux Kernel Bypass Drivers for Extreme-Performance Networking

MILPITAS, Calif., June 26, 2020 -- Intilop, Inc., a pioneer, most respected and recognized leader in providing Ultra-Low latency and Hyper-Performance Complex Networking Protocol Accelerators, Mega IP Cores, Systems/Solutions since 2009, delivers their Enhanced 10G bit 4K concurrent-TCP&UDP-Session Accelerator system with Kernel-Bypass Linux drivers on Altera/Xilinx FPGA boards. This system with TCP-Accelerator delivers bandwidth of ~10Gbps per port regardless of number of simultaneous or active TCP Sessions.

The self-contained Linux white-box provides networking OEMs Ultra-low-latency/Hyper-performance who have to instantly transfer multi-Giga/Tera bytes of Data-files across multiple users on large networks. It solves a common problem in legacy Networked systems where application availability is slow/sporadic.

However, workers, especially working from home, face unique issues such as poor network stability, saturated local connections, and unpredictable application performance. In addition, network latency and security become even bigger problems to solve as data moves back and forth between local networks, corporate networks, and the cloud.

Available in Altera/Intel and Xilinx FPGA based platforms.

Now these bottlenecks are the thing of the past, Specifically, this TCP/UDP Accelerator is targeted towards the next generation of Cloud Computing, Data Center, Network Security, Telecomm and all other Hyper-Performance Network Computing server appliances in government and private enterprises. The Full TCP Offload core utilized runs without any CPU involvement saving tremendous amount of power and CPU processing cycles. The TCP connections maintain the same high throughput and low latency regardless of number of simultaneous connections in progress. This is a vast difference compared with other leading TCP Accelerator ASICs on various NICs that implement partial TCP-Offloads and suffer major performance degradation when handling just 10-20 simultaneous TCP Sessions/Clients. The unprecedented TCP throughput is up to 8x higher as compared to TCP/IP software running on typical host CPU/NIC. The current white box version has single Xeon CPU+32 GB DDR-motherboard (upgradable).

The first of its kind Platform has a TCP-Kernel Bypass driver. Clients will be able to utilize FPGAs technology from Xilinx/Altera to get all of the benefits of TCP hardware acceleration. Furthermore, Clients can accelerate their biz logic even more, by utilizing the complete FPGA board/development Kit that is available with S/W driver subsystem, which provides customers interfaces to start using it right out of the box.

Previous 8 generations of Full TCP/UDP-Accelerators provide up-to 256 Simultaneous TCP Connections and have also been available on most Intel/Xilinx FPGA boards/platforms.

As a pioneer, Intilop was the first company to deliver a series of Full TCP Offload Engines on FPGAs in 2009. Their sub 100 ns latency MAC+TOE&UOE are considered a 'Gold Standard' by the industry experts.

The highly deterministic performance, utmost reliability and interoperability with so many other TCP software stacks, coupled with customizability is truly unprecedented.

The Series of Cores implementing 16K, 8K, 1K, 256 and 32 Concurrent TCP Sessions is available at: https://intilop.com/ipcores.php

About Intilop:

Intilop is a developer, provider, a recognized leader and pioneer in advanced networking silicon IP and system solutions, custom hardware solutions, SoC/ASIC/FPGA integrator and total system solutions provider for Networking, Network Security, storage and Embedded Systems.





